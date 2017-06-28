Tunisia freezes assets of former presidential hopeful

Slim Riahi, accused of money laundering in government anti-corruption drive, says he is victim of political blackmail.
Authorities in Tunisia have announced freezing of the assets of football club magnate and former presidential hopeful Slim Riahi on suspicions of money laundering.
An investigating judge imposed the restriction on all of Riahi's shares on the stock market, bank accounts and property, said prosecution spokesman Sofiene Sliti on Wednesday.
Riahi was quick to respond to the allegations, telling the private Nessma TV channel he was a victim of "political blackmail" and that the anti-corruption drive was selective.
Without naming them, Riahi accused certain parties of being behind the move aimed at getting rid of him and denounced "defamation... by some media working for the government".
Nebulous past
The businessman has a nebulous past, with the origin of his fortune unclear, although he reportedly has links to the family of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Riahi is the president of the Free Patriotic Union (UPL) political party which came third in the 2014 parliamentary election.
He ran for president in the same year and is also the owner of Club Africain, one of the two biggest football clubs in Tunisia which won this year's domestic cup competition.
Wednesday's announcement comes after the government launched what Tunisia's Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has called a "war" on corruption from which he said nobody involved in it would emerge unscathed.
Corruption was widespread in Tunisia under Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, a longtime president, who was ousted in the 2011 uprising that started the Arab Spring, but it remains endemic.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Deadly suicide bombings hit shopping district in Mosul
- 'We are more united': Qataris mark Eid amid blockade
- Taliban attack targets police in Afghanistan's Herat
- Yemen orders probe into alleged torture by UAE
- Amnesty declared for 83 ISIL members in Syria's Raqqa
- Istanbul LGBT march banned over 'security concerns'
Donation
Related
- Tunisia opens trial over 2015 Sousse beach killings
- Protester dies amid fears of more unrest in Tunisia
- Tunisian forces clash with protesters at oil fields
- Thousands protest Tunisia's corruption amnesty bill
- Tunisia orders army to protect oil and gas fields
- Tunisia forces kill fighters planning Ramadan attack
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Supreme Court Upholds the Right of Churches to Steal
|Jacob Hornberger
|Palestinian Expo 2017: The UK Government and the Lobby
|Gilad Atzmon
|The Four-Letter Word
|Uri Avnery
|Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
|Lawrence Davidson
|In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
|Eve Mykytyn
|On the good foot
|Will Durst
|CPEC boost Pakistan economy
|Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
|Wrong Lessons from the Congressional Shootings
|Sheldon Richman
|Interrogating the Qatar Rift
|Richard Falk