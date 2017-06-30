Friday, June 30, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Assia Djebar: Algeria's 'immortal' literary hero

| Print | E-mail

Friday, 30 June 2017 11:36

View Comments

Google celebrates one of North Africa’s most influential writers on what would be her 81st birthday.

Assia Djebar

Assia Djebar is known as one of North Africa’s most influential writers.

Born as Fatima Zohra Imalayene in 1936, Djebar was a celebrated author, filmmaker and champion of women’s rights.

She published her first book, "La Soif" (translates literally to "The Thirst", but called "The Mischief" in its English version), at the age of 21.

It was about a westernised French-Algerian girl who grows up in Algeria and seduces her friend's husband in an attempt to make her own boyfriend jealous.

Using her pen name, Assia Djebar wrote more than 15 books, including novels, poems and plays. They have since been translated into more than 23 different languages.

Assia Djebar: Each of my books is a step towards the understanding of the North African identity and an attempt to enter modernity.

As the first Algerian and first Muslim woman to be accepted to one of France’s most elite schools in 1955, she left Algeria, only to return after the country won independence in 1962.

She lived between Algeria, the US and Paris for much of her life.

In 2005, she became the first North African writer to be elected an "immortal" in the prestigious Academie Francaise.

Upon receiving the honour, she told a French newspaper that she did not consider herself a symbol.

"I am not a symbol," she said.

"Each of my books is a step towards the understanding of the North African identity and an attempt to enter modernity."

Defender of women’s rights

Djebar’s works often examined and exposed the lack of rights for Muslim women across the Arab world. 

She focused on the role of women, which she believed was ignored by other writers, in Algeria’s struggle before and after independence.

Djebar’s "Women of Algiers in Their Apartment" is a collection of short stories that illustrates how little had changed for Algerian women, even after independence.

In 1977, she directed her first filmed which is translated as "The Song of Women of Mount Chenoua" about a female engineer who returns to Algeria after many years in exile.

Upon her return to France, she told a newspaper "there were only men in the streets of Algiers".

Her own life was often the backdrop in her work. Her novel, "Algeria White", was a tribute to three men she knew who were killed in the space of a year.

When she died in 2015 at the age of 78, then-French President Francois Hollande said she was a "woman of conviction, whose multiple and fertile identities fed her work, between Algeria and France, between Berber, Arab and French."

She is celebrated by Google on what would be her 81st birthday in a Google Doodle in the Middle East and North Africa.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger Supreme Court Upholds the Right of Churches to Steal
Jacob Hornberger
Gilad Atzmon Palestinian Expo 2017: The UK Government and the Lobby
Gilad Atzmon
Uri Avnery The Four-Letter Word
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
Eve Mykytyn
Will Durst On the good foot
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC boost Pakistan economy
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Sheldon Richman The American Way of War
Sheldon Richman
Richard Falk Interrogating the Qatar Rift
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Eid al-Fitr 2017

Brian Head wildfire

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.