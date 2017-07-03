Monday, July 03, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Boko Haram suspected in deadly Niger attack

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 03 July 2017 09:38

View Comments

Nine people killed, about 40 people abducted in a village near Niger's southeastern city of Diffa, officials say.

Boko Haram

Suspected Boko Haram fighters have killed at least nine people and abducted as many as 40 others in southeast Niger, according to local officials.

The gunmen late on Sunday attacked a village in Kablewa town near the southeastern Niger city of Diffa, close to the Nigerian border, authorities said on Monday. 

They killed eight young people and an elderly man, Kablewa Mayor Abari Elh Daouda told the DPA news agency by telephone.

In a separate interview with the AFP news agency, Daouda said between 30 to 40 people, including women and young men, were also abducted.

He said Niger authorities were headed to the area to investigate.

Abba Gata Issa, another mayor from the Diffa area, confirmed to Reuters that nine people had died, and around 40 women and children had been kidnapped.

The attackers rode camels into the village and carried out the killings, according to Maman Nour, the director of a community radio station in Kablewa.

The attack was the second such incident in the village in a week.

There are more than 300,000 refugees and displaced people sheltered in the Diffa area, but authorities said they are planning to transfer thousands of refugees and displaced to camps farther from the border with Nigeria, where Boko Haram operates.

The armed group's members have since 2015 been staging regular attacks in the Diffa region, where Niger has declared a state of emergency.

On Wednesday, two women bombers blew themselves up in a refugee camp in the town, killing two other people and wounded 11, in an attack also blamed on Boko Haram.

More than 20,000 people have been killed and more than two million have fled their homes since Boko Haram launched an armed campaign in 2009 to create an Islamic state in northeast Nigeria.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Clive Hambidge I Ching- Grenfell Tower
Clive Hambidge
Uri Avnery The Bizarre Case of Bashar
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman The American Way of War
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger Supreme Court Upholds the Right of Churches to Steal
Jacob Hornberger
Gilad Atzmon Palestinian Expo 2017: The UK Government and the Lobby
Gilad Atzmon
Lawrence Davidson Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
Eve Mykytyn
Will Durst On the good foot
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC boost Pakistan economy
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Eid al-Fitr 2017

Brian Head wildfire

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.