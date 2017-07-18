Tuesday, July 18, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Somalia internet returns after three-week blackout

| Print | E-mail

Tuesday, 18 July 2017 10:27

View Comments

Internet outage was caused by a ship severing an undersea fiber optic cable connecting country to global data networks.

Internet has returned to Somalia after an outage of more than three weeks that cost the Horn of Africa nation the equivalent of $10m a day.

The country has restored its internet connection after repairing a severed undersea cable that was accidentally hit by a ship, a telecoms official said on Monday.

"The internet is now back, and clients are using it," said Adnan Ali, the media director for Hormuud Telecom, the country's top operator.

University studies were disrupted, and businesses had to close or improvise to remain open during the shutdown.

The lack of internet service also stranded patients who were seeking medical attention abroad as they couldn not access online paperwork.

Information Minister Abdirahman Omar Osman apologised to citizens on Tuesday for the outage, which hit all landline and mobile users apart from those with access to private satellite connections, and called for them to have backup plans.

"We urge internet companies to have a backup so that people do not suffer another outage in the future," he told Reuters.

Somalia's economy is picking up slowly after the army and an African Union peacekeeping force helped drive the al-Shabab group out of Mogadishu and other strongholds.

Al-Shabab wants to topple the Western-backed government and rule the country according to its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Nur Bile, a police officer, said the number of reported attacks by al-Shabab had dropped during the outage, accusing the group of using the web to publicise its attacks and spread its ideology.

"There were almost no blasts in Mogadishu during the outage. Al-Shabab launches the attacks and the media spreads the news on the internet," Bile said.

Residents said the resumption of internet access was welcome news.

"I have the chance to communicate with my lost friends and relatives," said 25-year old Aden Ismail.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger The Soviet Union Won WW II
Jacob Hornberger
Ludwig Watzal The US Empire, the CIA, and the NGOs
Ludwig Watzal
William T. Hathaway Rx against trauma
William T. Hathaway
Lawrence Davidson A Culture War Against Tolerance
Lawrence Davidson
Uri Avnery Abe, Izzy & Bibi
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman We Are the Economy They Want to Regulate
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst The ping- pong effect
Will Durst
Timothy V. Gatto Capitalism, Bernie, and the military-industrial complex
Timothy V. Gatto
Richard Falk Betwixt and Between: The Shadowy Politics of Political (In) Correctness
Richard Falk
Graham Peebles The Poison of Commercialization and Social Injustice
Graham Peebles

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Japan devastated by floods

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.