Somalia internet returns after three-week blackout

Internet outage was caused by a ship severing an undersea fiber optic cable connecting country to global data networks.
Internet has returned to Somalia after an outage of more than three weeks that cost the Horn of Africa nation the equivalent of $10m a day.
The country has restored its internet connection after repairing a severed undersea cable that was accidentally hit by a ship, a telecoms official said on Monday.
"The internet is now back, and clients are using it," said Adnan Ali, the media director for Hormuud Telecom, the country's top operator.
BREAKING: Internet service restored in #Mogadishu after 23-days outage: residents pic.twitter.com/Leu7Wtz0t4— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) July 17, 2017
University studies were disrupted, and businesses had to close or improvise to remain open during the shutdown.
The lack of internet service also stranded patients who were seeking medical attention abroad as they couldn not access online paperwork.
Information Minister Abdirahman Omar Osman apologised to citizens on Tuesday for the outage, which hit all landline and mobile users apart from those with access to private satellite connections, and called for them to have backup plans.
"We urge internet companies to have a backup so that people do not suffer another outage in the future," he told Reuters.
Somalia's economy is picking up slowly after the army and an African Union peacekeeping force helped drive the al-Shabab group out of Mogadishu and other strongholds.
Al-Shabab wants to topple the Western-backed government and rule the country according to its strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Nur Bile, a police officer, said the number of reported attacks by al-Shabab had dropped during the outage, accusing the group of using the web to publicise its attacks and spread its ideology.
"There were almost no blasts in Mogadishu during the outage. Al-Shabab launches the attacks and the media spreads the news on the internet," Bile said.
Residents said the resumption of internet access was welcome news.
"I have the chance to communicate with my lost friends and relatives," said 25-year old Aden Ismail.
|Next >
Most Read News
- US judge: Grandparents exempt from Trump's Muslim ban
- Ollanta Humala and wife detained in corruption probe
- Two tourists stabbed to death, four wounded in Egypt
- Iran-born Maryam Mirzakhani remembered as 'Math genius'
- Huge Istanbul rally marks failed 2016 coup
- Israel shuts down Al Aqsa mosque after shooting
Donation
Related
- Deadly blast targets police near Kenya-Somalia border
- Car bomb kills four outside Mogadishu police station
- Deadly car bomb attack rocks Somalia's Mogadishu
- Somalia soldiers end deadly al-Shabab restaurant siege
- Car bomb targets restaurant in Somalia's Mogadishu
- Civilians killed as soldiers clash over Somalia aid
Featured_Author
Opinion
|The Soviet Union Won WW II
|Jacob Hornberger
|The US Empire, the CIA, and the NGOs
|Ludwig Watzal
|Rx against trauma
|William T. Hathaway
|A Culture War Against Tolerance
|Lawrence Davidson
|Abe, Izzy & Bibi
|Uri Avnery
|We Are the Economy They Want to Regulate
|Sheldon Richman
|The ping- pong effect
|Will Durst
|Capitalism, Bernie, and the military-industrial complex
|Timothy V. Gatto
|Betwixt and Between: The Shadowy Politics of Political (In) Correctness
|Richard Falk
|The Poison of Commercialization and Social Injustice
|Graham Peebles