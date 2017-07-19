Wednesday, July 19, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Sahrawis sentenced to jail over Western Sahara killings

| Print | E-mail

Wednesday, 19 July 2017 10:32

View Comments

Court sentences 23 civilians for 2010 Western Sahara clashes in retrial boycotted by defendants over fairness concerns.

camp in Gdim Izik

A Morocco court has sentenced 23 civilians to prison terms ranging from two years to life over the killing of 11 members of the Moroccan security forces in contested Western Sahara.

A verdict was delivered at dawn on Wednesday by the Court of Appeals in Sale near Rabat, the official news agency MAP reported.

The defendants and lawyers have boycotted court proceedings since May, announcing they would no longer attend what they said was a "mock trial".

The killings took place in November 2010 as Moroccan forces moved to dismantle a camp in Gdim Izik camp where thousands of displaced Western Saharans, known as Sahrawis, were living.

Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front independence movement have accused each other of provoking the deadly clashes, which spread to nearby city where businesses and public buildings were looted and torched.

The defence has 10 days to appeal.

The defendants, who include several advocates of human rights and independence for Western Sahara, were initially tried by a military court in 2013, and sentenced to jail terms ranging from 20 years to life imprisonment.

International rights groups condemned the trial as unfair, saying allegations of forced confessions were never addressed, leading the cassation court to order a retrial.

The civilian court issued its verdict on Wednesday after 12 hours of deliberations, issuing sentences against 19 defendants ranging from 20 years to life.

Four others were given lighter sentences but were not detained as they have already served their time.

The international rights monitors Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch issued a joint plea this week urging the Moroccan authorities to ensure the verdict was not based on confessions or statements "obtained under torture or other ill-treatment during police interrogations".

The Moroccan authorities have sought to underline what they called the "transparency" and "fairness" of the civil trial, which was open to the press and international observers.

Morocco says Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony mostly controlled by Rabat, is an integral part of the kingdom.

The Polisario Front demands a referendum on self-determination for the territory. 

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger The Soviet Union Won WW II
Jacob Hornberger
Ludwig Watzal The US Empire, the CIA, and the NGOs
Ludwig Watzal
William T. Hathaway Rx against trauma
William T. Hathaway
Lawrence Davidson A Culture War Against Tolerance
Lawrence Davidson
Uri Avnery Abe, Izzy & Bibi
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman We Are the Economy They Want to Regulate
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst The ping- pong effect
Will Durst
Timothy V. Gatto Capitalism, Bernie, and the military-industrial complex
Timothy V. Gatto
Richard Falk Betwixt and Between: The Shadowy Politics of Political (In) Correctness
Richard Falk
Graham Peebles The Poison of Commercialization and Social Injustice
Graham Peebles

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Japan devastated by floods

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.