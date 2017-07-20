Thursday, July 20, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Al-Hoceima: Riot police fill city ahead of banned rally

Last Updated on Thursday, 20 July 2017 07:14 Thursday, 20 July 2017 07:02

View Comments

Organisers hope for huge turnout, but police take position in coastal city ahead of march against government neglect.

Al-Hoceima

Riot police have taken up position as Moroccans prepare to ignore a city ban on marching in the northern city of al-Hoceima against government neglect.

Organisers were hoping for a million-man march on Thursday, which was expected to get under way at 13:00 GMT.

Al-Hoceima, located on the northern edge of the Rif Mountains adjoining the Mediterranean coast, is the capital of al-Hoceima province.

Local authorities this week barred the march, but organisers responded with fresh calls for mass participation and solidarity marches across the country.

Hours before kickoff, activists said on Facebook that police had blocked protesters from entering the city, citing "high orders".

Most shops in the city were closed and there were reports of slow internet connection.

Omar Radi, an activist and investigative journalist, said the Place des Martyrs, or place of the martyrs, was full of anti-riot police.

"The police deployment in this place shows that maybe the demonstration can be prevented," hesais from al-Hoceima.

He said foreign protesters from the Netherlands, France, Germany and Spain were expected to join the rally.

The daily Akhbar Al Yaoum newspaper headlined its front page with "Al-Hoceima ... day of anger and fear".

The planned demonstration is part of a steadily growing popular movement known simply as Hirak in the country's northern Rif region, which has come to symbolise resentment towards a history of state neglect and violence in the poor coastal area.

The Rif-based popular movement was spurred into action after the murder of a fishmonger crushed to death by local security forces in late October.

Among Hirak's demands are calls for a serious inquiry into the death of Mohcine Fikri, the fish seller; release of political prisoners; and the construction of universities, hospitals and libraries in Rif.

The current Hirak - or movement - gained further traction in recent months after the arrest of popular leader Nasser Zefzafi, along with 150 of his fellow activists, led to solidarity marches across the country.

A solidarity march in the capital city Rabat last month drew more than 100,000 protesters, the most since the 2011 regional uprisings.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger The Soviet Union Won WW II
Jacob Hornberger
Ludwig Watzal The US Empire, the CIA, and the NGOs
Ludwig Watzal
William T. Hathaway Rx against trauma
William T. Hathaway
Lawrence Davidson A Culture War Against Tolerance
Lawrence Davidson
Uri Avnery Abe, Izzy & Bibi
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman We Are the Economy They Want to Regulate
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst The ping- pong effect
Will Durst
Timothy V. Gatto Capitalism, Bernie, and the military-industrial complex
Timothy V. Gatto
Richard Falk Betwixt and Between: The Shadowy Politics of Political (In) Correctness
Richard Falk
Graham Peebles The Poison of Commercialization and Social Injustice
Graham Peebles

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Japan devastated by floods

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.