Thursday, July 20, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Tunisia bans Wonder Woman after Al-Chaab complaint

Thursday, 20 July 2017 09:56

View Comments

Tunisia joins Lebanon and Qatar in banning US blockbuster featuring a former soldier with the Israeli army at its helm.

Wonder Woman

A Tunisian court has banned "Wonder Woman", the US film starring a former soldier with the Israeli army, more than a month after it was scheduled to open at cinemas, a legal source said.

The film was due to be screened at two venues in Tunis in early June but the showings were "suspended" following a complaint from the nationalist Al-Chaab party.

The court finally decided to impose the ban last Friday, prosecution spokesman Sofiene Sliti said.

The verdict was only disclosed to the media this week without a reason given for the judgement.

Al-Chaab demanded the film be banned in Tunisia because Gadot, had defended Israel's 2014 war on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Facebook.

READ MORE: Lebanon bans Wonder Woman film over Israeli actress

The case sparked controversy in the North African country, with supporters of the ban calling for "no normalisation" of ties with the Jewish state and others criticises censorship.

Tunisia has maintained limited ties with Israel since the 1950s. 

The movie is based on a comic book character introduced in 1941, fighting villains, rescuing victims and unearthing evil plots.

It has faced a backlash in the Arab world because an Israeli actress, Gal Gadot, plays the lead role.

Gadot served two years of complusory military service in the Israeli army, and has railed against Hamas, the Gaza-based Palestinian political group, on social media.

With the ruling, Tunisia groups Lebanon and Qatar which have also banned the film from its cinemas.

Lebanon, which is officially at war with Israel, banned Wonder Woman in May on the grounds of a long-standing boycott of the country. 

Jordan briefly imposed a ban on the film last month before approving it for screening.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Japan devastated by floods

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.