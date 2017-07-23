Soldiers killed in Somalia blast

Sunday, 23 July 2017 11:38
Armed group al-Shabab claims responsibility for attack on security convoy near Baidoa in country's southwest.
At least four soldiers were killed and several others wounded when a roadside blast targeted a security convoy in southwest Somalia, police said.
The attack took place near the town of Baidoa, some 250 kilometres (155 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu, on Sunday.
Somali-based armed group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.
Four soldiers from the southwest state forces were killed in the blast, Mowlid Mohamed, a police officer in Baidoa, told Turkey's Anadolu news agency.
"Four soldiers were killed and more than two others were wounded after a security convoy was targeted," he said.
The wounded soldiers were rushed to Bay regional hospital for treatment as they sustained life-threatening injuries, he added.
The convoy was travelling from the village of Daynunay to Baidoa, capital of the Bay region.
