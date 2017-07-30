Sunday, July 30, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Car bomb explodes near police station in Mogadishu

Sunday, 30 July 2017 07:40

View Comments

At least six people reportedly killed in blast near police station next to busy market in Waberi district.

A car burns

A car bomb exploded near a police station in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, killing at least six people and wounding another 13, police and witnesses said.

The bomb detonated as the car was driving in the busy Maka al Mukaram road.

"The death toll may rise. Most of the injured ones are very serious," police officer, Mohamed Hussein, told Reuters news agency.

Rescue workers and civilians carried bloodied bodies and injured victims to hospitals.

Photojournalist Abdirizak Mohamud Tuuryare was at the scene.

"I saw bodies of five people, including women," he said.

The blast occurred amid a traffic jam while soldiers were searching cars at a nearby intersection.

Most of the victims are civilians.

The exact target of the blast remains unclear.

No group has claimed responsibility for the apparent attack.

Somalia's Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire said no such blast had taken place in the capital for a month.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery The March of Folly
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson BDS, Human Rights and the Jews
Lawrence Davidson
Sheldon Richman What the Left Should Like about Public Choice
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Fifth Ave. Requiem
Will Durst
Ben Tanosborn The New and Improved Ugly American
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Dictatorial Travel Ban to North Korea
Jacob Hornberger
Richard Falk Open Letter of California Scholar for Academic Freedom
Richard Falk
Ludwig Watzal Ilan Pappe, Ten Myths About Israel
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.