Saturday, August 05, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Ethiopia lifts state of emergency imposed in October

Saturday, 05 August 2017 11:45

View Comments

Measure enforced after deadly protests ends with defence minister saying government has dealt with 'troublemakers'.

Ethiopia's government has lifted a state of emergency imposed in October after hundreds of people were killed in anti-government protests demanding wider political freedoms.

Politicians voted to end the measure on Friday, with officials saying the country has fewer security issues.

Last year's protests saw some of the East African nation's worst violence since the ruling party came to power in 1991. 

A deadly stampede at a religious celebration at the beginning of October saw more than 50 people killed as police confronted protesters.

Emergency law, which was extended in March, restricted a number of rights and led to the arrests of more than 21,000 people. It also hurt one of Africa's fastest-growing economies.

"We have been able to deal with armed terrorists, anti-peace elements and troublemakers," Defence Minister Siraj Fegessa said, adding that the government was now able to deal with "a few" remaining security threats.

In total, more than 600 people were killed in nearly a year of protests that began in the Oromia region and spread into the Amhara region and the capital, Addis Ababa.

Demands included an end arbitrary arrests and respect for regional autonomy.

Fegessa said more than 8,000 people are still behind bars and are being prosecuted for crimes they are accused of committing during the unrest.

Rights groups have claimed that many people were beaten and subjected to arbitrary detentions under the emergency law.

The government has maintained that those arrested by mistake or who unwillingly took part in demonstrations were released.

Restrictions under the state of emergency included arbitrary arrests without court orders; limits on radio, television and theatre; and dawn-to-dusk prohibitions on unauthorised movements around infrastructure facilities and factories.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Sheldon Richman Immigration and Social Engineering
Sheldon Richman
Ludwig Watzal Shadow World 2016
Ludwig Watzal
Liaquat Ali Khan US Trapped in an Unwinnable War in Afghanistan
Liaquat Ali Khan
Joy Ngenda Omar Khadr: An enemy combatant or the victim of US war machine?
Joy Ngenda
Richard Falk Geopolitical Dirty Dreams: Israel’s ‘Victory Caucus’
Richard Falk
Uri Avnery The March of Folly
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson BDS, Human Rights and the Jews
Lawrence Davidson
Will Durst Fifth Ave. Requiem
Will Durst
Ben Tanosborn The New and Improved Ugly American
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.