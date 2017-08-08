Tuesday, August 08, 2017
   
South Africa's Jacob Zuma survives no-confidence vote

Ruling ANC party legislators celebrate as no-confidence motion against South African president fails in parliament.

The South African parliament has narrowly voted to keep President Jacob Zuma in office in a secret no-confidence motion against the scandal-plagued leader.

Members of the 400-seat parliament voted 198 to 177 with nine abstentions on Tuesday against the proposal to remove the president.

The opposition needed at least 50 votes from the ruling African National Congress members to overthrow Zuma.

ANC members erupted in cheers as the result of the voting was announced.

The vote has become a test of ANC unity as senior party figures have increasingly become critical of their leader.

Ahead of the voting, the leader of the opposition Democratic Alliance made an impassioned case for Zuma's removal.

"I plead with you let us put the people of South Africa first and vote to remove Jacob Zuma today," Mmusi Maimane said.

Speaking on behalf of the ruling ANC, deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude said the motion against Zuma amounted to a "power grab" by the opposition.

"The ANC rejects this motion with the contempt it deserves," she said.

The president, who came to power in 2009, has been implicated in multiple corruption scandals, while the country's economy has fallen into recession and unemployment has risen to record levels.

The 75-year-old is due to step down as head of the ANC in December, and as president before the 2019 general election.

On Monday, Parliament Speaker Baleka Mbete announced that the no-confidence motion against Zuma would be voted on through a secret ballot.

The Speaker's decision has been subject to a long legal battle waged by opposition parties, with the Constitutional Court ruling that a secret ballot was permissible.

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

