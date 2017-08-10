Thursday, August 10, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Election chief says 'hacking attempt did not succeed'

Last Updated on Thursday, 10 August 2017 08:25 Thursday, 10 August 2017 07:43

View Comments

Electoral body chief admits hackers unsuccessfully attempted to breach its database, but opposition remains defiant.

polling stations

Kenya's electoral commission chairman has admitted its database was a target of an unsuccessful hacking attempt, but it has failed to convince the opposition, which continues to dispute the results.

Wafula Chebukati's remarks came on Thursday following allegations by opposition leader Raila Odinga that hackers infiltrated the database and manipulated results in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta after Tuesday's vote.

Chebukati said "hacking was attempted but did not succeed" and tallying of final results was continuing.

With results from 97.6 percent of polling stations counted, Kenyatta held a strong lead.

Late on Thursday Odinga said most of more than 20,000 polling station result forms uploaded to the election commission's website were fake, doubling down on previous claims of "massive" fraud in Tuesday's presidential election.

He told Reuters news agency that most of the forms he considered fake had been filled out by agents working out of a Nairobi hotel. He provided no proof for his claim.

Earlier in the day, opposition coalition leader Musalia Mudavadi told journalists that "confidential sources" within the IEBC had revealed the "actual results", showing Odinga had won the presidential poll with 8.04 million votes against incumbent Kenyatta with 7.75 million.

But the electoral commission has received endorsement from the European Union. EU observers said on Thursday that they saw no signs of manipulation in the voting process, calling on whoever wins the election to try to heal political divisions in the country.

"After such competitive elections, it is now time for Kenyan politicians to bring the people together and work towards an inclusive and socially cohesive society for all Kenyans," David McAlister, an EU observer, said at a news conference in Nairobi.

A team headed by former US Secretary of State John Kerry also called for calm and restraint on Thursday, as protests called by the opposition turned violent on Wednesday claiming the lives of at least five people.

Kerry also said that the allegations need to be examined but "not a reason to stop the process or question the entire election".

"The [counting] process is still ongoing, the counting is happening now. And as long as it's done appropriately, you have an ability to have full integrity of this election. The integrity is still intact."

Thabo Mbeki, the former South African president in charge of the African Union observer mission, has praised the poll so far.

"It would be very regrettable if anything emerges afterwards that sought to corrupt the outcome, to spoil that outcome," he said.

Odinga's claims were enough to spark isolated protests in his strongholds in several Nairobi slums and the western city of Kisumu on Wednesday.

A relative peace returned to the streets on Thursday. There were violent protests in just one Nairobi neighbourhood, Kawangware slum, where police fired live rounds and tear gas as they clashed with opposition supporters.

kenyan-elections

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ben Tanosborn Pagliacci, Trumpiacci and a Foreign Policy of Scary Clowns
Ben Tanosborn
Richard Falk End of Nuclearism or the End of the World
Richard Falk
Ludwig Watzal Saudi Arabia and Israel are Best Buddies
Ludwig Watzal
Will Durst He Skinny Repealer
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah China-Pakistan Generations to Generations Affection & Economic Corridor
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Eve Mykytyn Review of Gaza Girls, Growing up in the Gaza Strip
Eve Mykytyn
Uri Avnery Wistful Eyes
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman Immigration and Social Engineering
Sheldon Richman
Liaquat Ali Khan US Trapped in an Unwinnable War in Afghanistan
Liaquat Ali Khan
Joy Ngenda Omar Khadr: An enemy combatant or the victim of US war machine?
Joy Ngenda

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.