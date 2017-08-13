Sunday, August 13, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Muhammadu Buhari 'feels ready to go home'

Sunday, 13 August 2017 10:57

View Comments

Muhammadu Buhari says he feels ready to return home from London after three months and is awaiting doctor's permission.

Nigeria's president says he feels healthy enough to return home from medical leave in Britain and is awaiting his doctor's permission.

Muhammadu Buhari, 74, has been undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness since early May.

The absences and lack of information have prompted numerous protests, including demands that Buhari should resign.

"I am okay," Buhari said, according to a statement by the information ministry on Saturday.

"I feel I could go home, but the doctors are in charge," he said.

There has been a "tremendous improvement" in his health, he said.

Photos released by the president's office show Buhari standing outdoors, smiling and wearing sunglasses while holding a large "get well soon" card - with a handful of officials around him - in a residential area.

Buhari's extended absence - his second this year - left many in Nigeria questioning whether he was well enough to run the country.

Further treatment

Some have called for Buhari's replacement, and the military has reminded its personnel to remain loyal.

Buhari has spent more time since the beginning of 2017 in Britain than in Nigeria.

He was in London from January to March for sick leave before returning to Britain in May for further treatment.

Both times, Buhari appointed his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, to act in his stead.

The health of Buhari has been a sensitive issue since the death in office in 2010 of Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, which led to months of political turmoil.

During the 2015 election campaign, Buhari rejected opposition claims that he was seriously ill with prostate cancer and said that they were a smear to show him as unfit for office.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery ‘Anyone but Bibi'
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Education and Ideology
Lawrence Davidson
Sheldon Richman Trump’s ‘Fire and Fury’ Wouldn’t Be the First for North Korea
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger The Cold War Roots of a New Korean War
Jacob Hornberger
Ben Tanosborn Pagliacci, Trumpiacci and a Foreign Policy of Scary Clowns
Ben Tanosborn
Richard Falk End of Nuclearism or the End of the World
Richard Falk
Ludwig Watzal Saudi Arabia and Israel are Best Buddies
Ludwig Watzal
Will Durst He Skinny Repealer
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah China-Pakistan Generations to Generations Affection & Economic Corridor
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Eve Mykytyn Review of Gaza Girls, Growing up in the Gaza Strip
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.