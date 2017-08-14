Monday, August 14, 2017
   
Hundreds feared dead in Sierra Leone mudslide

Monday, 14 August 2017 08:07

Heavy flooding and mudslide hit outskirts of capital Freetown, leaving hospitals struggling to cope.

Sierra Leone mudslide

Hundreds of people are feared dead after a mudslide in the outskirts of Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, officials and witnesses say.

Sierra Leone Vice President Victor Foh has said many people are still buried underneath the debris.

"It is likely that hundreds are lying dead underneath the rubble," Foh told Reuters news agency at the scene of Monday's mudslide in the mountain town of Regent.

He said a number of illegal buildings had been erected in the area hit by the mudslide.

"The disaster is so serious that I myself feel broken," he said. "We're trying to cordon [off] the area (and) evacuate the people."

Rescue workers were trying to reach those trapped, after buildings were submerged in two areas of the city.

Ishmeal Alfred Charles of the Healey International Relief Foundation, Freetown, described the situation as "disastrous", saying that many houses have been "wiped away" by the rushing mudslide.

Morgue overflows

Bodies were spread out on the floor of a morgue, Sinneh Kamara, a coroner technician at the Connaught Hospital mortuary, told the national broadcaster, the Sierra Leone National Broadcasting Corp.

"The capacity at the mortuary is too small for the corpses," he said.

Kamara urged the health department to deploy more ambulances, saying his mortuary only has four.

Sierra Leone's national television broadcaster interrupted its regular programming to show scenes of people trying to retrieve their loved ones' bodies.

Others were seen carting relatives' remains in rice sacks to the morgue.

Images obtained by AFP news agency showed a ferocious churning of dark orange mud coursing down a steep street, while videos posted by local residents showed people waist and chest deep in water trying to traverse the road.

Military personnel have been deployed to help in the rescue operation currently ongoing, officials said.

Many of the impoverished areas of Sierra Leone's capital are close to sea level and have poor drainage systems, exacerbating flooding during the West African country's rainy season.

