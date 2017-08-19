Saturday, August 19, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Zimbabwe blocks flights amid Grace Mugabe scandal

Saturday, 19 August 2017 13:40

View Comments

Harare authorities say state-owned S African Airways planes were halted for failing to comply with civil aviation rules.

Zimbabwe has blocked flights by South Africa's government-owned airline amid tensions over allegations that Zimbabwe's first lady assaulted a young model in Johannesburg. 

A South African Airways flight was not allowed to take off from Zimbabwe's Harare airport for a trip to Johannesburg on Saturday. 

Another flight from Johannesburg to Harare was also cancelled. 

Authorities in Zimbabwe said the planes were blocked for failing to comply with civil aviation rules.

The move follows the grounding of an Air Zimbabwe flight at Johannesburg's main international airport on Friday.

Both countries said they imposed restrictions because the planes did not have a "foreign operator's permit".

A South African Airways spokesman said officials had asked to see certain documents that had not been requested in two decades.

Allegations against Grace Mugabe 

The tit-for-tat between the two countries comes as Zimbabwe's first lady, Grace Mugabe, faces allegations of assaulting a young South African female model at a luxury hotel in Johannesburg. 

Twenty-year-old Gabriella Engels has accused Grace Mugabe of barging into a hotel room where Engels was waiting to meet one of Mugabe's sons on Sunday and whipping her with an extension cord.

South African police issued”red alert” on Friday at the country’s borders to prevent Mugabe from fleeing undetected. 

Her whereabouts were not known on Friday, but South African police minister Fikile Mbalula said she remained in the country.

The 52-year-old, who has not yet been charged, has asked for diplomatic immunity in the case.

Lawyers for Engels have threatened to go to court if immunity is granted.

It is not clear whether Mugabe entered South Africa on a personal or diplomatic passport.  

South Africa's government said it had not yet decided whether to grant the request for diplomatic immunity..

'No one is above the law'

Political analyst Ayesha Kajee said the first lady's arrest could lead to political fallout.

"Those countries that have traditionally been supportive of Zimbabwe would lambast South Africa for arresting Mrs Mugabe and prosecuting her," Kajee said. 

A statement by South African Airways on Saturday did not mention the allegations against Zimbabwe's first lady.

The case has overshadowed a two-day regional summit in the South African capital of Pretoria, which is being attended by Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe. 

Outside the summit, some protested against Mugabe on Saturday, saying she should be prosecuted.

"Arrest Grace, please. Grace is a disgrace," some chanted.

"No one is above the law," Milton Bangamuseve, an activist, said.

"The law of the country must reign supreme. If she is guilty she must be sentenced like any other citizen."

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Zimbabwe blocks flights amid Grace Mugabe scandal

Read More

Kenya opposition files challenge over election results

Read More

Buhari to return after lengthy UK medical treatment

Read More

DR Congo landslide death toll climbs to 200

Read More

Suspected al-Shabab attackers behead 3 in Kenya's Lamu

Read More

South Africa's borders on 'red alert' for Grace Mugabe

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk Charlottesville Through a Glass Darkly
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Tribalism and Economic Nationalism – Cut from the Same Cloth
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Thermonuclear Chicken
Will Durst
Ludwig Watzal The Betrayal of India
Ludwig Watzal
Jacob Hornberger Korea and Venezuela: Flip Sides of the Same Coin
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery ‘Anyone but Bibi'
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Education and Ideology
Lawrence Davidson
Ben Tanosborn Pagliacci, Trumpiacci and a Foreign Policy of Scary Clowns
Ben Tanosborn
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah China-Pakistan Generations to Generations Affection & Economic Corridor
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Sierra Leone mudslides

'Unite the Right' rally

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.