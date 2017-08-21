Monday, August 21, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Tensions in Togo as anti-Gnassingbe rally turns deadly

Monday, 21 August 2017 10:23

View Comments

Thousands protesting against 50-year ruling dynasty call for the reinstatement of constitution limiting terms.

Tensions have erupted in Togo after protests against the ruling Gnassingbe family dynasty over the weekend turned deadly. 

Two protesters were killed and 12 gendarmes were wounded in Sokode, 338km north of the capital, Lome, when security forces opened fire to break up demonstrations, the security ministry said on Saturday. 

Tikpi Atchadam, Togo's opposition leader and president of the PNP party put the death toll at seven on Saturday night. 

President Faure Gnassingbe has been in power in the West African country since the 2005 death of his father, Gnassingbe Eyadema, who had been at the helm for 38 years.

Chanting "50 years is too long!", thousands took to the streets of Lome on Saturday calling for the reinstatement of the constitution limiting terms. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse them.

"We believe this is it," human rights activist Farida Nabourema said on Sunday, adding that Togo was at a turning point..

"This is the time that this country that has been ruled by the oldest military regime in Africa decided to rise for its freedom." 

'Togo on the move'

The hashtag #Togoenmarche, or "Togo on the move" in English, is being used to rally supporters.

<

There has been no official statement by the government regarding Saturday's violent protest. 

Nabourema said: "People are still so motivated and so ready. They showed so much courage. People were pulling out bullets from their bodies. They were daring the regime and the military."

A demonstrator said the protesters were part of a peaceful movement to reinstate a 1992 constitution that brought in notional multi-party democracy after decades of dictatorship.

But 10 years later, lawmakers amended it to enable Eyadema to run for another term.

Then, when he died, the military effectively tore up the constitution by installing his son as interim president, instead of the head of the national assembly, as was legally required.

The protests that followed Faure Gnassingbe's first election victory in 2005 triggered a violent security crackdown in which around 500 people were killed.

"We are protesting against the arbitrary nature of governance and denial of freedom to assemble," PNP leader Tikpi Atchadam told Reuters news agency. 

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Sierra Leone: Death toll from landslide nears 500

Read More

Grace Mugabe granted immunity after leaving S Africa

Read More

Zimbabwe blocks flights amid Grace Mugabe scandal

Read More

Kenya opposition files challenge over election results

Read More

Buhari to return after lengthy UK medical treatment

Read More

DR Congo landslide death toll climbs to 200

Read More

Global_News

President admits 'abuses' in war on drugs as demonstrators say death toll has now reached 13,000.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery The Egg of Columbus
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Charlottesville Through a Glass Darkly
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Tribalism and Economic Nationalism – Cut from the Same Cloth
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Thermonuclear Chicken
Will Durst
Ludwig Watzal The Betrayal of India
Ludwig Watzal
Jacob Hornberger Korea and Venezuela: Flip Sides of the Same Coin
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson Education and Ideology
Lawrence Davidson
Ben Tanosborn Pagliacci, Trumpiacci and a Foreign Policy of Scary Clowns
Ben Tanosborn
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah China-Pakistan Generations to Generations Affection & Economic Corridor
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Sierra Leone mudslides

'Unite the Right' rally

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.