Kenyans on social media react to ruling annulling polls

Antonio Guterres 'deeply concerned' by reports of security crackdown which killed hundreds of Rohingya Muslims.Read More
Friday, 01 September 2017 08:24
Many social media users describe the Supreme Court's judgment as a victory for Kenyan democracy.
Kenyans have rushed to social media to express their views on a Supreme Court decision nullifying the result of the August 8 presidential election that declared President Uhuru Kenyatta the winner.
The court on Friday ordered on a new presidential election to be held within 60 days, saying that the electoral board committed "irregularities and illegalities" during the vote.
Voters of opposition leader Raila Odinga have filled the streets of the capital, Nairobi, cheering their support for the court's decision
At the time of publication, #SupremeCourtDecides and #ElectionsKE2017 were the most popular Twitter hashtags in Kenya.
Many social media users tweeting on the issue said that the court's judgment was a victory for Kenyan democracy.
Kenya! An election annulled. Do you still doubt that the winds of change blow in Africa?— Nancy Kacungira (@kacungira) September 1, 2017
#SupremeCourtDecides— Owino_Obunga (@owino_obunga) September 1, 2017
Peace prevailed after justice took it's course. Kenya feels more safer and calm than before.
For the first time fairness has prevailed in Kenya— Nichodemus Mwania (@nichomaingi) September 1, 2017
The Kenyatta's must now be forced to understand that Kenya is a democratic Republic and not a Monarchy as they perceive #NoMovingOn— Shaw Kemp Grady (@skgjnr) August 22, 2017
Last month's election is the first one to be nullified in the East African country.
"The declaration [of Kenyatta's win] is invalid, null and void," said Judge David Maraga, announcing the verdict of four out of the six judges.
Following the announcement, many took to Twitter to congratulate the judges for their decision.
So CJ David Maraga is a hero in Africa today and will go down in the history of Kenya! #SupremeCourtDecides #CJDavidMaraga pic.twitter.com/ygBM17Tz97— Rakesh Budhdev (@RBudhdev) September 1, 2017
One small step for Kenya, one giant leap for democracy, constitutionalism and rule of law in Africa. #SupremeCourtDecides— Wanjikũ Revolution™ (@WanjikuRevolt) September 1, 2017
I was not in Kenya for the election, but I am deeply proud of our Supreme Court today. This is how to grow a democracy.— Binyavanga Wainaina (@BinyavangaW) September 1, 2017
Kenyans now have reason to trust in their institutions. This is good for our political development.— Ken Opalo (@kopalo) September 1, 2017
According to the results announced by the electoral commission before they were nullified, Kenyatta had been declared the winner with 54 percent of the votes.
Some of his supporters also took to social media to express support for the leader of the Jubilee Party.
President Uhuru Kenyatta will still win round two. No worries! #SupremeCourtDecides— JASPER (@JasperEmpire16) September 1, 2017
Retweet if you beleive Uhuru Kenyatta will still be President. #SupremeCourtDecides #ElectionsKE2017 pic.twitter.com/qRTuRroPNe— Morris Kamweru, CMP (@KamweruMbathi) September 1, 2017
I agree with Uhuru Kenyatta, 6 people can't change the will of the people; Chebukati, Chiloba, Chirchir,Kioni,Ruto & UK#SupremeCourtDecides— Elvis Mang'unyi (@mangunyi) September 1, 2017
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Sierra Leone mudslides 'kill more than 1,000
- Dams, levee overflow as Houston battles huge flooding
- US: Trump lands in Texas, praises response to Harvey
- Indian and China agree on Doklam troop 'disengagement'
- Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced to 20 years for rape
- Netanyahu: Iran building missile sites in Syria
Global_News
Donation
Related
- Kenya Supreme Court annuls result of presidential polls
- Kenya bans plastic bags, may fine violators $38,000
- Kenya opposition files challenge over election results
- Suspected al-Shabab attackers behead 3 in Kenya's Lamu
- Kenya's Odinga to challenge Kenyatta's victory in court
- Kenya's Odinga calms supporters over 'stolen' votes
Featured_Author
Opinion
|The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
|Sheldon Richman
|It’s War on Price-Gougers Season
|Jacob Hornberger
|America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
|Ben Tanosborn
|Kaya, the royal Dog
|Uri Avnery
|Hateful haters hating hat
|Will Durst
|Trump’s Defining Moments
|Lawrence Davidson
|Evolving International Law
|Richard Falk
|The Betrayal of India
|Ludwig Watzal