Kenyans on social media react to ruling annulling polls

Many social media users describe the Supreme Court's judgment as a victory for Kenyan democracy.

Kenyans have rushed to social media to express their views on a Supreme Court decision nullifying the result of the August 8 presidential election that declared President Uhuru Kenyatta the winner.

The court on Friday ordered on a new presidential election to be held within 60 days, saying that the electoral board committed "irregularities and illegalities" during the vote.

Voters of opposition leader Raila Odinga have filled the streets of the capital, Nairobi, cheering their support for the court's decision

At the time of publication, #SupremeCourtDecides and #ElectionsKE2017 were the most popular Twitter hashtags in Kenya.

Many social media users tweeting on the issue said that the court's judgment was a victory for Kenyan democracy.

Kenya! An election annulled. Do you still doubt that the winds of change blow in Africa? — Nancy Kacungira (@kacungira) September 1, 2017

#SupremeCourtDecides

Peace prevailed after justice took it's course. Kenya feels more safer and calm than before. — Owino_Obunga (@owino_obunga) September 1, 2017

For the first time fairness has prevailed in Kenya — Nichodemus Mwania (@nichomaingi) September 1, 2017

The Kenyatta's must now be forced to understand that Kenya is a democratic Republic and not a Monarchy as they perceive #NoMovingOn — Shaw Kemp Grady (@skgjnr) August 22, 2017

Last month's election is the first one to be nullified in the East African country.

"The declaration [of Kenyatta's win] is invalid, null and void," said Judge David Maraga, announcing the verdict of four out of the six judges.

Following the announcement, many took to Twitter to congratulate the judges for their decision.

So CJ David Maraga is a hero in Africa today and will go down in the history of Kenya! #SupremeCourtDecides #CJDavidMaraga pic.twitter.com/ygBM17Tz97 — Rakesh Budhdev (@RBudhdev) September 1, 2017

One small step for Kenya, one giant leap for democracy, constitutionalism and rule of law in Africa. #SupremeCourtDecides — Wanjikũ Revolution™ (@WanjikuRevolt) September 1, 2017

I was not in Kenya for the election, but I am deeply proud of our Supreme Court today. This is how to grow a democracy. — Binyavanga Wainaina (@BinyavangaW) September 1, 2017

Kenyans now have reason to trust in their institutions. This is good for our political development. — Ken Opalo (@kopalo) September 1, 2017

According to the results announced by the electoral commission before they were nullified, Kenyatta had been declared the winner with 54 percent of the votes.

Some of his supporters also took to social media to express support for the leader of the Jubilee Party.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will still win round two. No worries! #SupremeCourtDecides — JASPER (@JasperEmpire16) September 1, 2017

Retweet if you beleive Uhuru Kenyatta will still be President. #SupremeCourtDecides #ElectionsKE2017 pic.twitter.com/qRTuRroPNe — Morris Kamweru, CMP (@KamweruMbathi) September 1, 2017