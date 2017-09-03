Sunday, September 03, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Kenyan judges criticise Kenyatta over 'veiled threats'

Sunday, 03 September 2017 09:26

View Comments

President Kenyatta called the country's Supreme Court judges "crooks" after they annulled his election win.

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Kenyan judges have criticised the "veiled threats" made by President Uhuru Kenyatta after the judiciary overturned his election on the ground that it was flawed.

Calling it "an assault on the judiciary", the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) late on Saturday asked people to ignore "political rhetoric".

"The president of this country referred to the president of the Supreme Court and the other judges as "wakora", or crooks in Swahili, it said.

"He went on to make veiled threats against the same judges based on their decision. The same threats against the judiciary have been repeated at State House," said its chief Bryan Khaemba, referring to the presidential palace.

"We condemn this assault on the decisional independence of the honourable judges," he said.

READ MORE: Kenya president warns judiciary after vote nullified

Chief Justice David Maraga on Friday declared Kenyatta's victory in the August 8 polls "invalid, null and void", pointing to widespread irregularities in the electronic transmission of vote results.

An enraged Kenyatta said he respected the decision but lashed out against the judges, saying: "Every time we do something, a judge comes out and places an injunction. It can't go on like this ... there is a problem and we must fix it.

"I think those robes they wear make them think that they are cleverer than the rest of us Kenyans," Kenyatta said of the Supreme Court judges, taking specific aim at Maraga.

"Maraga thinks he can overturn the will of the people. We shall show you ... that the will of the people cannot be overturned by a few people."

On Friday he slammed the judges as "crooks".

This is the first time a presidential election result has been overturned in Africa and the decision has been welcomed by Kenyatta's challenger Raila Odinga, who has lost elections in 1997, 2007 and 2013.

Odinga, however, said he has no faith in the national election commission, which is tasked with organising elections in the next 60 days.

Kenyan media have hailed the ruling as a hard-fought victory for the rule of law, and a sign of a maturing democracy.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

At least seven students killed in N...

Read More

At least 11 civilians killed in Bok...

Read More

Uhuru Kenyatta to court: 'We shall ...

Read More

Cameroon frees 52 English-language ...

Read More

Kenyans on social media react to ru...

Read More

S Sudan: Gang-rape victim testifies...

Read More

Global_News

Newspaper says Monday's edition will be its last after receiving $6.3m tax bill, which it calls politically motivated.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Crusaders and Zionists
Uri Avnery
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger It’s War on Price-Gougers Season
Jacob Hornberger
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn
Lawrence Davidson Trump’s Defining Moments
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk Evolving International Law
Richard Falk
Ludwig Watzal The Betrayal of India
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Harvey causes havoc in Texas

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.