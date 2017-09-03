Sunday, September 03, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Al-Shabab attacks Somalia army base

Sunday, 03 September 2017 10:50

View Comments

Fighters from the armed group carry out raid on army base in Bula Gudud near the southern port town of Kismayu.

Al-Shabab

Al-Shabab fighters attacked a military base near Somalia's southern port city of Kismayu early on Sunday, a Somali army officer said, adding that he did not immediately have details of any casualties.

The armed group claimed responsibility for the attack and said 26 Somali soldiers had been killed in the incident, but that could not be confirmed by other sources.

"We understand al-Shabab attacked the base and fierce fighting and a blast occurred, but still we have no details," Mohamed Isa, a military officer, told Reuters news agency from Kismayu.

The attack was on a base in the village of Bula Gudud, near Kismayu.

State radio also reported the base had been attacked but said casualties were not yet known.

The base is jointly operated by the Somali national army and forces from the semi-autonomous Jubbaland region of southern Somalia, it reported.

Residents in Bula Gudud said a blast was heard and an exchange of gunfire broke out shortly after the first Muslim prayer of the day.

Abdiasis Abu Musab, al-Shabab's military spokesman, told Reuters: "This morning, we stormed the Jubbaland base near Bula Gudud. We killed 26 soldiers and burnt two cars."

The group left the base after taking weapons, ammunition and several vehicles, he added.

Al-Shabab is linked to al-Qaeda and wants to impose strict Islamic law in Somalia.

The group routinely exaggerates casualty figures.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

At least seven students killed in N...

Read More

At least 11 civilians killed in Bok...

Read More

Uhuru Kenyatta to court: 'We shall ...

Read More

Cameroon frees 52 English-language ...

Read More

Kenyans on social media react to ru...

Read More

S Sudan: Gang-rape victim testifies...

Read More

Global_News

Newspaper says Monday's edition will be its last after receiving $6.3m tax bill, which it calls politically motivated.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Crusaders and Zionists
Uri Avnery
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger It’s War on Price-Gougers Season
Jacob Hornberger
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn
Lawrence Davidson Trump’s Defining Moments
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk Evolving International Law
Richard Falk
Ludwig Watzal The Betrayal of India
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Harvey causes havoc in Texas

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.