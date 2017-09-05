Tuesday, September 05, 2017
   
Lesotho army commander 'shot dead' by soldiers

Tuesday, 05 September 2017 07:54

Official says Lieutenant General Khoantle Motsomotso was shot by soldiers who had recently been fired.

Lesotho

Lesotho's army commander has been shot dead by rival military officers, according to the officials in the small southern African country.

Defence Minister Sentje Lebona confirmed the death of Lieutenant General Khoantle Motsomotso on Tuesday morning, The Associated Press news agency reported.

He was shot at his home by a group of soldiers who had recently been fired, said Ramanka Mokaloba, a defence official, according to DPA news agency.

At least one soldier was also killed during the attack and another injured. 

A press conference was scheduled to be held later in the day.

Lesotho has been beset by power struggles and concerns about military interference in politics. The country has seen a number of high-profile assassinations, including the 2015 killing of a former army chief.

Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's party won elections in June, returning him to power three years after he fled Lesotho because of fears he was an assassination target.

