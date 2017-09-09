Saturday, September 09, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

UN: South Sudan election risks prolonging civil war

Saturday, 09 September 2017 09:38

View Comments

Juba's plans to hold delayed presidential poll next year risks 'deepening and extending' conflict, UN says.

South Sudan's population

South Sudan's plan to hold elections next year risks "deepening and extending" an already devastating civil war, the United Nations warned.

Haile Menkerios, the UN secretary-general's special envoy to the African Union, expressed concern about the elections planned for July 2018 during a joint meeting of the visiting UN Security Council and the African Union's Peace and Security Council.

South Sudan's election can only be held in a stable environment where "people are not displaced by violence and hunger and in which they are able to express their political views free from intimidation," the envoy said on Friday.

President Salva Kiir seeks an election that will be the first vote on his leadership since South Sudan won independence in 2011 from Sudan.

Presidential elections set for 2015 were delayed by civil war that began in late 2013.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict and two million people have fled the country, while the UN estimates that six million people, or half the population, are severely food insecure.

Multiple attempts at peace deals have failed, and the UN and aid groups have said South Sudan has become the most dangerous country in the world for humanitarian workers.

The United States this week imposed sanctions on two senior South Sudan government members, a former official and three companies accused of undermining peace, security and stability in the East African nation.

South Sudan's leadership "has failed to fulfill the hope of this young nation and need to be told that there's no alternative to inclusive and genuine dialogue to resolve the differences," the chair of the African Union's Peace and Security Council, Smail Chergui, told Friday's meeting.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Togo blocks internet as protests co...

Read More

Tanzania: Opposition MP Tundu Lissu...

Read More

Tunisia's Youssef Chahed names new ...

Read More

Togo protesters demand constitution...

Read More

Kenya's Odinga: No election rerun w...

Read More

Boko Haram attacks killed 400 since...

Read More

Global_News

Turkish citizens should 'be careful' in Germany ahead of elections later in September, Turkey's foreign ministry says.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A Confession
Uri Avnery
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Pearl Harbor Strategy for War in Korea
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson Labor Day 2017
Lawrence Davidson
Allen L. Jasson The Korean Conflict
Allen L. Jasson
Ludwig Watzal Israel's Justice Minister Shaked Speaks the Truth
Ludwig Watzal
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Journey of Rohingya refugees

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.