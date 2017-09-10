Sunday, September 10, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Suicide bomber kills 6 in central Somalia

Sunday, 10 September 2017 08:21

View Comments

Attack claimed by the armed group al-Shabab targets governor's office in the town of Beledweyne.

Al-Shabab

At least six people died after an al-Shabab suicide bomber blew himself up in a restaurant just outside a senior official's office in the central Somali city of Beledweyne.

The deadly blast took place outside the office of the governor of the Hiran region, where he was holding a meeting, police and residents said on Sunday.

"At least six people died and several others were wounded. A suicide bomber blew up himself in a restaurant," Major Hussein Osman, a police officer, told Reuters news agency from Beledweyne.

The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab group said it was behind the attack.

"We are behind the attack at the Hiran governor's headquarters. There are casualties. We targeted the workers of the Hiran administration," said Abdiasis Abu Musab, an al-Shabab spokesman.

READ MORE: Al-Shabab attacks Somalia army base 

The town is about 340km north of the capital Mogadishu. Residents said clan elders were among the dead.

"The suicide bomber who had an explosive jacket stood inside the restaurant and blew up himself. We were heading to a meeting in the governor’s office when it happened," said Farah Ali, a local elder.

Somalia has been at war since 1991 when clan-based warlords overthrew long-time leader Siad Barre and then turned on each other.

Al-Shabab has in the past carried out frequent attacks in Mogadishu and other parts of Somalia in a bid to topple the country's Western-backed government and drive out African Union troops.

The armed group also wants to impose its strict interpretation of Islam in Somalia.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

UN: South Sudan election risks prol...

Read More

UN urges Togo to respond to protest...

Read More

Togo blocks internet as protests co...

Read More

Tanzania: Opposition MP Tundu Lissu...

Read More

Tunisia's Youssef Chahed names new ...

Read More

Togo protesters demand constitution...

Read More

Global_News

Group calls on army to also lay down arms allowing humanitarian groups to provide much-needed aid in Rakhine.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A Confession
Uri Avnery
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Pearl Harbor Strategy for War in Korea
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson Labor Day 2017
Lawrence Davidson
Allen L. Jasson The Korean Conflict
Allen L. Jasson
Ludwig Watzal Israel's Justice Minister Shaked Speaks the Truth
Ludwig Watzal
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Journey of Rohingya refugees

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.