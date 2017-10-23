Monday, October 23, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Court postpones sentencing white farmers in coffin case

Monday, 23 October 2017 09:43

View Comments

Two men were found guilty after shoving black victim into coffin and threatening to set him on fire.

Defendants Theo Jackson

A court has postponed the sentencing of two white farmers found guilty of kidnapping, assault and intent to do grievous bodily harm after they shoved a black man in a coffin and threatened to set him on fire.

Sentencing proceedings were heard at the Middelburg Magistrate's Court on Monday for several hours.

Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson were found guilty of six out of seven charges in August 2017, but the decision was postponed until Friday.

Judge Segopotje Mphahlele said she needed more time.

The courtroom had been packed with activists and representatives from some of the major political parties who flocked to witness developments of a case that shocked the country, and show support for the victim - Victor Mlothshwa.

Defence lawyers representing the accused men asked the court to exercise leniency, as they alleged that Mlothshwa was riding a wave of public outrage ever since the video of him being assaulted in a coffin went viral in 2016.

Though they argued that the men, who are white farmers, were sorry for the consequences of their actions, the prosecution argued that the accused had showed little remorse.

The final judgment is expected to have far-reaching consequences for race relations in the country.

The incident which took place in August 2016 caught the country's attention after mobile phone footage went viral.

In the clip, Oosthuizen and Jackson can be seen trying to close the lid of the coffin with their boots as Mlothshwa begged for his life.

The men can be heard hurling abuse and threatening to douse him with petrol and set him on fire.

The incident took place on a farm close to Komati power station in Middelburg, a northeastern town, and spurred national outrage, prompting recollections of the country's racist past.

Outside the court on Monday, around 250 people gathered to sing, dance and show solidarity with Mlothshwa. Holding placards that read "Black Lives Matter", and wearing T-shirts bearing the faces of anti-apartheid icons Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo, the protesters said they were demonstrating against abusive, racist behaviour.

Activist Luyanda Magadala, 35, said that white South Africans need to remember that the country has changed. "Our forefathers taught us that we are equal. They cannot treat us like this." 

In his judgement on August 25, Judge Mphahlele found the white farmers guilty of kidnapping and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm on Victor Mlotshwa.

Oosthuizen and Jackson pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempted murder saying they merely wanted to scare Mlotshwa, who they accused of cable theft.

Mlotshwa denied any wrongdoing and said he was picked up by the two men while taking a shortcut towards Middelburg.

Deep-seated racial inequality persists in South Africa two decades after the end of white-minority apartheid rule.

Activists and political parties packed the courtroom during proceedings, and have pressured for severe sentences for the men.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Mogadishu: 11 killed week after dea...

Read More

WHO scraps appointment of Robert Mu...

Read More

WHO boss 'rethinking' Mugabe goodwi...

Read More

Morocco recalls envoy over Algeria ...

Read More

Mogadishu bombing death toll rises ...

Read More

Gunmen kill 12 Niger troops in atta...

Read More

Global_News

Kurdish officials in northern Iraq express concern over 'dangerous deployment' of Iraqi troops and allied militia.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A New Start
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman Dying for the Empire Is Not Heroic
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst F’ing Chutes & Ladders
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Horrible Truth to the Soldier’s Widow
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson A State for the Kurds?
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk The Flawed and Corrupted Genius of American Republicanism
Richard Falk
Gideon Polya ‘Rationalism’ by Brian Ellis slams neoliberalism
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal A Palestinian State Takes Time
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Diwali: The festival of lights

Is it autumn yet in Europe?

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.