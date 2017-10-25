Wednesday, October 25, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Moroccan king fires ministers over development delays

Wednesday, 25 October 2017 10:20

View Comments

King Mohammed sacked four ministers along with other officials over 'imbalances' in development plan.

Morocco's King Mohammed VI has fired several ministers and top officials for failing to improve the economic situation in a region shaken by protests, a statement from the palace said.

King Mohammed VI dismissed the ministers of planning, housing, health and education, along with other senior officials on Tuesday, after the kingdom's accounting office found "imbalances" in implementing a development plan, state news agency MAP quoted the palace statement as saying.

The decision followed protests in the northern city of al-Hoceima, where residents have long complained of neglect and marginalisation. 

The protests were part of a steadily growing popular movement known as Hirak al-Shaabi in the country's northern Rif region, which has come to symbolise resentment towards a history of state neglect and violence in the poor coastal area.

The firings came days before the anniversary of the death of a local vendor who was crushed in a garbage truck while trying to retrieve fish seized by police. His death prompted the protest movement.

The king's decree also came as protest leader Nasser Zefzafi and 29 others accused of organising demonstrations in the northern region went on trial in Casablanca. The session was adjourned until October 31. 

They face charges ranging from conspiring against the state to protesting without authorisation. 

In July, the king pardoned dozens of people arrested in the protests and blamed the failure of local officials to quickly implement development projects for stoking public anger.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Robert Mugabe 'would have turned do...

Read More

Court postpones sentencing white fa...

Read More

Mogadishu: 11 killed week after dea...

Read More

WHO scraps appointment of Robert Mu...

Read More

WHO boss 'rethinking' Mugabe goodwi...

Read More

Morocco recalls envoy over Algeria ...

Read More

Global_News

Kenyan president urges voters to take part in election re-run, as opposition leader urges them to stay away from polls.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A New Start
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman Dying for the Empire Is Not Heroic
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst F’ing Chutes & Ladders
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Horrible Truth to the Soldier’s Widow
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson A State for the Kurds?
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk The Flawed and Corrupted Genius of American Republicanism
Richard Falk
Gideon Polya ‘Rationalism’ by Brian Ellis slams neoliberalism
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal A Palestinian State Takes Time
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Diwali: The festival of lights

Marawi in ruins after battle

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.