Thursday, October 26, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Number of homeless tops record in CAR: UN

Thursday, 26 October 2017 08:37

View Comments

UN says that 1.1 million people have lost their homes in a war without end in the Central African Republic.

Bangassou Cathedral Bangui

Resurgent violence sweeping across Central African Republic has left a record 1.1 million people destitute and homeless, the UN has said.

The number of people who have been internally displaced has increased by 50 percent since January 2017.

At least 600,000 are internally displaced across the country, while another 500,000 have found themselves across the border in Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo and Cameroon.

The latest data released by UNOCHA comes as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues on his four-day visit to CAR on Thursday in what he describes as a "visit of solidarity but of active solidarity".

He has been lobbying for 900 more peacekeepers to join the mission and urged the international community to take action over a crisis that has killed thousands and destabilised the country.

"I think the conditions for civilians in CAR is worse than 2014," Stephanie Wolters, Central Africa analyst at the Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria, said. "More and more people are in need than ever before."

CAR has been beset with conflict since Seleka coalition rebels marched into the capital, Bangui, and deposed of former President Francois Bozize. Though the country held elections in February 2016, the government has been unable to stem the conflict.

The administration is mostly absent outside the capital, with armed groups controlling large swaths of the countryside.

Eric Batonon, country director of Norwegian Refugee Council, based in Bangui, said that part of the solution would be increasing protection.

Resurgent fighting between factions of Seleka rebels and Anti-balaka militia has deepened instability in the northwest and southeastern parts of the country.

This has forced aid agencies to leave their stations in some areas where humanitarian needs are high.

"Right now, civilians don't have access to aid and aid workers don't have access to civilians.

"If anything, it is clear that the situation is very critical; the fact that humanitarian actors continue to be targeted, means that situation is getting worse," he said.

At least 12 peacekeepers have been killed since the beginning of 2017, he added.

Wolters commended the UN's Guterres for his CAR visit, but warned against sending more UN peacekeepers.

"This is an intractable conflict, an unresolved one, and one has to appreciate that [Guterres] has gone there," she said. "One of the problems is that the traditional tools of UN peacekeeping have not worked in places like CAR, or Burundi or the DRC, for that matter. This method of forming peace agreements and then holding elections, it has not worked.

"These methods have not ended conflict. We have to find ways to disincentivize the call to arms in the CAR."

On Wednesday, Guterres told displaced people at a camp in the eastern of Bangassou that he was moved by their suffering.

"Sadly, what is happening here in Bangassou is not unique. Thousands of other Central Africans have had to flee," he said.

Guterres also attended a wreath-laying ceremony in the capital to pay homage to 12 peacekeepers that were killed in 2017.

The UN mission to CAR has been routinely accused of sexually exploiting and abusing women and children in the country. 

Guterres said he would be meeting survivors of sexual abuse by UN peacekeepers in the capital.

He said the UN have taken "a number of measures to put the victims at the centre [of policy]".

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Raila Odinga urges Kenyans to boyco...

Read More

Moroccan king fires ministers over ...

Read More

UNESCO: 264 million children have n...

Read More

Somali PM Hassan Ali Khayre to visi...

Read More

Kenya vote to go ahead after block ...

Read More

Plague kills 124 in Madagascar, cit...

Read More

Global_News

Sanctions are aimed at limiting Iran's regional reach to financing and arming the Lebanese armed group.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A New Start
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman Dying for the Empire Is Not Heroic
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst F’ing Chutes & Ladders
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Horrible Truth to the Soldier’s Widow
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson A State for the Kurds?
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk The Flawed and Corrupted Genius of American Republicanism
Richard Falk
Gideon Polya ‘Rationalism’ by Brian Ellis slams neoliberalism
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal A Palestinian State Takes Time
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Diwali: The festival of lights

Marawi in ruins after battle

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.