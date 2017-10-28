Saturday, October 28, 2017
   
Double car bombing strikes Mogadishu

Saturday, 28 October 2017 10:09

Somali capital targeted by two car-bomb attacks as wave of violence targeting the country shows no sign of abating.

Mogadishu

At least 10 people have been killed in a double car bombing in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which is still reeling from a massive attack that left hundreds dead earlier this month.

A suicide car bomber first drove into a hotel where President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo was due to host a meeting on Saturday, followed by a car bombing near a former parliament building.

Mohamed Ahmed, a tuk-tuk driver who was driving by the Nasa-Hablod hotel at the time of the attack, said he "saw a car exploding at the gate of the hotel. I don't know where two of my clients have gone". 

He added, "I don't know if they are dead or alive. But I saw four dead bodies."

Farmajo was scheduled to meet the presidents of the Somalia's five federal republics at the hotel later in the evening, he said. 

Several buildings near the hotel have also collapsed, trapping an unknown number of people beneath the rubble. 

Al-Shabab "seems to have taken advantage of the fragility of the national security apparatus. No one expected them to carry out attacks just two weeks to the day they launched Somalia's deadliest attack, in which more than 358 people were killed.. 

According to a tally, since the start of this year, more than 20 explosions have targeted Mogadishu, killing at least 500 people and injuring more than 630.

A roadside explosion hit a minibus carrying passengers, 36km south of Mogadishu, on October 22, killing at least 11 people.

The devastating attack of October 14 left at least 358 people dead and more than 400 injured.

The Somali government blamed the October 14 blast on al-Shabab, but no group has claimed responsibility.

timeline

Global_News

