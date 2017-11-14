Tuesday, November 14, 2017
   
South Sudan lifts siege on ex-military chief's house

Monday, 13 November 2017 12:48

South Sudan has withdrawn troops and armoured vehicles surrounding the former army chief’s house, a military spokesman said, ending a weeklong standoff that raised fears of clashes in the war-torn country’s capital.

Army spokesman Lul Ruai Koang said in a statement the army pulled back its troops late on Saturday after General Paul Malong agreed to reduce the number of his bodyguards.

Malong’s wife Lucy Ayak told Reuters by phone from Nairobi that her husband remains under house arrest but said the troop withdrawal is a "sign of peace." Ayak could not confirm if the reduction of bodyguards took place.

Malong led the army’s war effort against rebels from 2014, but was sacked and placed under house arrest this May after a fall-out with President Salva Kiir.

Last weekend, Kiir sent troops to disarm Malong’s bodyguards, but they refused. Kiir’s troops surrounded the house.

Malong is under US sanctions and has been accused, along with Kiir, by a UN expert’s panel of leading troops who murdered and raped civilians during the civil war.

South Sudan’s war began in 2013 between Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, and his former Vice President Riek Machar, a Nuer.

Tens of thousands have been killed, and the war has created Africa’s largest refugee crisis in two decades. The UN said the conflict’s ethnic cleansing was setting the stage for genocide.

Malong is also Dinka, and the standoff with Kiir raised fears of fighting within the ethnic group, which is South Sudan’s largest and comprises the bulk of the army and the government’s ruling coalition.

One commander loyal to Malong joined Machar’s rebels with dozens of armed troops during the standoff. Dinka leaders from around the nation convened to negotiate a solution.

Earlier in the week, Malong requested the UN mission in South Sudan to intervene and give him protection. Malong’s troops have been accused of attacking UN installations and killing peacekeepers. The UN did not respond to the request.

Global_News

Sweden holds firms to qualify for 2018 World Cup in Russia with a 1-0 aggregate win in a hard-fought play-off.

Read More

Week in Pictures

Vietnam floods as APEC begin

Balfour Declaration

