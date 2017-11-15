Zimbabwe: Who is saying what?

Zimbabwe's army seizes control of the country, we look at the latest reactions.

Zimbabwe's army seized control of the country on Tuesday night, claiming it was removing "criminals" around Robert Mugabe.

An army spokesman said on Wednesday that the army is holding Mugabe for his own safety.

There is no official word from the Mugabe family as to their whereabouts.

Among this unexpected series of events, the following are the latest reactions:

From Zimbabwe:

Zimbabwean lawmaker: Army takeover constitutional

A Zimbabwean legislator has said the move by the country's military to take over power and "confine President Robert Mugabe to his house" is constitutional.

Temba Mliswa, an independent member of parliament, said the army seized power because of instability in the country caused by First Lady Robert Mugabe.

"For some outside the country it is bad news but for those in Zimbabwe, it is good news because this is a timely intervention by the military and it is constitutional," Temba Mliswa said.

"The constitution clearly talks about the role of the military in terms of being the ones to protect the national security, interest and territorial integrity of the country. They are within their ambit to do what they are doing because there was instability in the country as a result of the first lady usurping powers from the president.

"The people of Zimbabwe elected Robert Mugabe as president, not Grace Mugabe. The military are there to restore law and order."

War Veterans call for Mugabe to be removed: "Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe should be removed as the country's leader and as first secretary of the ruling Zanu-PF party," the Secretary-General of Zimbabwe's War Veterans Association, Victor Matemadanda, said on Wednesday.

"Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe should be removed as the country's leader and as first secretary of the ruling Zanu-PF party," the Secretary-General of Zimbabwe's War Veterans Association, Victor Matemadanda, said on Wednesday. Army statement: Mugabe 'safe and sound': "Comrade R G Mugabe and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed. We are only targeting criminals around him," Major General SB Moyo said on Wednesday.

"As soon as we have accomplished our mission, we expect that the situation will return to normalcy."

"As soon as we have accomplished our mission, we expect that the situation will return to normalcy."

Before the military takeover: On Tuesday, The youth wing of Zimbabwe's ruling party said it is "ready to die" for President Robert Mugabe.

"We will not fold our hands to allow a creature of the constitution to subvert the very constitution which establishes it," Kudzai Chipanga, leader of the ZANU-PF party's Youth League.

Chipanga stated the party wanted to see a peaceful, constitutional "democratisation" of Zimbabwe following the army move.

Chipanga stated the party wanted to see a peaceful, constitutional "democratisation" of Zimbabwe following the army move.

Media:

Grace Mugabe believed to be in Namibia : Sky News has reported that, according to sources, Grace Mugabe believed to be in Namibia. MWC News is unable to confirm this report, as yet.

Sky News has reported that, according to sources, Grace Mugabe believed to be in Namibia. MWC News is unable to confirm this report, as yet. Army seized state TV: On Wednesday, November 15, the Zimbabwe army seized state TV and blocked off access to government offices.

On Wednesday, November 15, the Zimbabwe army seized state TV and blocked off access to government offices. The Zimbabwe Herald Newspaper announced on Twitter that a special edition will be available on paper on Wednesday.

A special edition of The Herald will be in the streets shortly

https://t.co/JTvTh5bfuh — The Herald Zimbabwe (@HeraldZimbabwe) November 15, 2017

International reactions:

AU: Zimbabwe crisis "seems like a coup": The African Union (AU) chief has said the political crisis in Zimbabwe "seems like a coup", while calling on the military to restore constitutional order.

Alpha Conde, who is also Guinea's president, said the AU condemned the actions of army leaders in the country as "clearly soldiers trying to take power by force".

"The African Union expresses its serious concern regarding the situation unfolding in Zimbabwe," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Amnesty International called on Zimbabwe's army to safeguard people's rights: The global advocacy group has called on Zimbabwe's army to protect the rights of people during the current political uncertainty.

"It is essential that the military ensure the safety and security of all people in Zimbabwe - regardless of their political allegiance - and refrain from any action that puts lives and human rights at risk," Deprose Muchena, Amnesty’s Southern Africa director, said.

"The military takeover should not be used as an excuse to undermine Zimbabwe's international and regional human rights obligations and commitments."

'Hard to say how things will turn out': "It's very fluid and it's hard to say exactly how this will turn out," British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said. "The most important point to make is that everybody wants to see a stable and successful Zimbabwe and I think we are really appealing for everybody to refrain from violence."

Nigeria's Buhari calls for calm: President Muhammadu Buhari has called for calm, peace and respect for the constitution in Zimbabwe, the President made this call in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

The President urged all political and military stakeholders in Zimbabwe to avoid any action that may plunge the country into unnecessary conflict and impact negatively on the region. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) November 15, 2017

Mugabe told Zuma he was confined to home but fine: South Africa's President Jacob Zuma spoke to Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Wednesday, and Mugabe told Zuma that he was confined to his home but that he was fine, the South African presidency said in a statement.

President Zuma, in his capacity as chair of the Southern African Development Community, will send special envoys to Zimbabwe to meet with Mugabe and the Zimbabwean Defence Force, the South African presidency said in a statement.

President Jacob Zuma, in his capacity as Chair of SADC, is sending Special Envoys to #Zimbabwe and Angola in light of the unfolding situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) November 15, 2017

China is closely watching the situation: China hopes that relevant parties can properly handle their internal affairs, its foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

China hopes that relevant parties can properly handle their internal affairs, its foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday. South African President Jacob Zuma expressed hope on Wednesday that there would not be unconstitutional changes of government in Zimbabwe after the military seized power in Harare.

Mohamed Nasheed: Maldivian politician, human rights and environmental activist wrote:

My thoughts are with the people of #Zimbabwe today. Hoping for a transitional period of stability that leads to a free and fair election. — Mohamed Nasheed (@MohamedNasheed) November 15, 2017

Embassies:

US embassy closes: The US embassy closed to the public on Wednesday and encouraged citizens to shelter in place, citing "the ongoing political uncertainty through the night."

Due to ongoing uncertainty in Zimbabwe, the U.S. Embassy in Harare will be minimally staffed and closed to the public on November 15. Embassy personnel will continue to monitor the situation closely. @StateDept — U.S. Embassy Harare (@usembassyharare) November 15, 2017

UK embassy issues warning to UK citizens: The British Embassy issued a warning to UK citizens, citing "reports of unusual military activity."

Dutch embassy advises its citizens to stay indoors: "Due to the uncertainty in Zimbabwe, we advise Dutch nationals to stay indoors until the situation becomes clearer."

Due to current situation in Zim NL embassy in Harare will be minimally staffed & closed to the public on November 15. — Dutch Embassy Harare (@NLinZimbabwe) November 15, 2017

Spanish embassy asks citizens to be cautious: Due to the political situation in Zimbabwe, extreme precautions are recommended in the city of Harare and surrounding areas.

Debido a la situación política que vive Zimbabwe, se recomienda que se extremen las precauciones especialmente en la ciudad de Harare y alrededores — EmbEspañaZimbabwe (@EmbEspZimbabwe) November 15, 2017

Canada's embassy wrote:

There is increased military activity in Harare and the situation is tense. If you are in Harare, remain indoors and monitor the media. The Embassy will be closed November 15th. — Canada in Zimbabwe (@CanEmbZimbabwe) November 15, 2017

India's embassy: "No reason for concern"

Situation in Harare is calm. Embassy staff, Indian Community, both PIO & Expat are safe. No reason for concern and worry. — India in Zimbabwe (@IndiainZimbabwe) November 15, 2017

General reactions:

"Heavy military presence at Robert Mugabe airport:" Dewa Mavhinga the Southern Africa Director with the Africa Division at Human Rights wrote:

#Zimbabwe update: heavy military presence at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport demanding IDs and searching all vehicles entering or leaving - could be to prevent targeted people from fleeing — Dewa Mavhinga (@dewamavhinga) November 15, 2017

"It is an inside-the-party coup. The president has not been deposed. People are being arrested, the G-40 people are being arrested, but the G-40 never had the army in their hands. It's relatively peaceful so far." Professor David Moore, speaking from Johannesburg, said.

SABC news, the digital news portal of the South African Broadcasting Corporation, wrote:

BREAKING: Zanu-PF Youth Leader Kudzai Chipanga has been arrested and Parliament staff and police manning the legislative building in Harare have been detained. #Zimbabwe #Harare pic.twitter.com/n1tO2XAHbn — SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) November 15, 2017

Trevor Ncube, a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and newspaper publisher, wrote that there are unconfirmed reports of arrests of cabinet ministers and prominent people.

I am receiving unconfirmed reports of arrests of cabinet ministers and prominent people in Zimbabwe. I will share when names are confirmed. Remember the army said they are “targeting thieves around” President Mugabe #Zimbabwe — Trevor Ncube (@TrevorNcube) November 15, 2017

Former Zimbabwean Minister of Education, Sport, Arts and Culture, retweeted:

Mawarire a priest, citizen, and author wrote: