Saturday, November 18, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Five things you need to know about Zimbabwe

Saturday, 18 November 2017 13:32

View Comments

President Mugabe is fast losing his grip on the country and pressure is building on him to quit.

Protesters

President Robert Mugabe is fast losing his grip on the country and pressure is building on him to quit. Here's what you need to know:

What is happening?

Mugabe, 93, has ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years and many claim his leadership has been repressive. He heads the ZANU-PF party and is the world's oldest head of state.

In a dramatic turn, the army placed Mugabe under house arrest on November 15 and there are now increasing calls for him to quit.

On Saturday, thousands are gathering in the capital Harare and the second city of Bulawayo to demand Mugabe's resignation in scenes that would have been unthinkable one week ago.

Why did the army target Mugabe?

The army insists it is not launching a coup, but on November 15, as well as placing Mugabe under house arrest, the military seized the state broadcaster and blocked access to government sites.

The takeover unfolded after Mugabe sacked Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa on November 6 for showing "traits of disloyalty".

The ex-vice president is an ally of army Chief General Constantino Chiwenga and a veteran of the country's struggle for independence.

Many believe Mugabe sacked Mnangagwa to make way for his wife Grace to become vice president and eventually rule the country. 

Army commander Chiwenga had warned that the military would act if purges against former war liberation fighters did not cease.

Who are the war veterans?

War veterans, who fought alongside Mugabe during the 1970s struggle for liberation from Britain and spearheaded the repossession of white-owned commercial farms in the 2000s, claim their president has betrayed the revolution.

The ongoing purges of scores of Mnangagwa allies have widened the rift between the Mugabes and various groups of war veteran leaders.

Victor Matemadanda, secretary-general of the Zimbabwe National War Veterans Association, recently said the ongoing expulsions were a strong indication that Mugabe was acting in his own interests and those of his wife.

Who's with and who is against Mugabe now?

As well as the army, opposition and war veterans, some members of Mugabe's own party have turned against him. All 10 of ZANU-PF's provincial structures have passed a motion of no-confidence against Mugabe and called on him to step down as the ruling party's first secretary. 

If Mugabe fails to resign on Saturday, the party says it will convene a special committee meeting on Sunday in which the ZANU-PF Central Committee will consider the provincial resolutions to recall Mugabe.

Also on Sunday, regional dignitaries from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are expected to meet in an extraordinary session to discuss the Zimbabwe situation in neighbouring Botswana, where the SADC headquarters is located.

SADC chair, South African President Jacob Zuma, is a close ally of Mugabe and was the first to talk to the leader after the military takeover.

While the region's leaders have been silent on Mugabe's fate, Botswana's President Ian Khama has openly called for the elderly president to step down.

Will Mugabe quit?

He has certainly lost his grip on power, but whether he will resign remains to be seen.

Mugabe made his first public appearance on Friday, two days after being placed under house arrest, as he attended a graduation ceremony. He is yet to make an official statement. 

Reports on Friday citing unnamed sources close to mediation efforts said that Mugabe could be impeached if he fails to quit.

South African media has reported that a transitional government including the opposition could emerge, with sacked Vice President Mnangagwa at the helm. MWC News was unable to verify these reports. 

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Mugabe in first public appearance s...

Read More

Region bids for solution as crisis ...

Read More

Nigeria: Four suicide bombers kill ...

Read More

Chinua Achebe: Why Google honours h...

Read More

Who are the key players in the Zimb...

Read More

Zimbabwe's President Mugabe 'confin...

Read More

Global_News

Search for missing vessel enters third day as President Mauricio Macri vows to do everything possible to locate vessel.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A History of Idiocy
Uri Avnery
Ben Tanosborn Irrepressible Trump Has Curbed GOP’s Enthusiasm
Ben Tanosborn
Sheldon Richman Assertions versus Facts
Sheldon Richman
William T. Hathaway Then There's Only One Choice
William T. Hathaway
Lawrence Davidson Tolerance as a Prerequisite for Civilization
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger The Extra-Legal Backstop for a Dangerous President
Jacob Hornberger
Ludwig Watzal Bannon: ‘Proud to be a Christian Zionist’
Ludwig Watzal
Elias Akleh New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
Elias Akleh
Will Durst Termites of justice
Will Durst
William deB. Mills A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
William deB. Mills

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Vietnam floods as APEC begin

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.