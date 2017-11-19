Morocco: Fifteen women killed in food aid stampede

At least 15 women killed in a stampede in west Morocco while gathering to receive food aid.Read More
Sunday, 19 November 2017 13:13
At least 15 women killed in a stampede in west Morocco while gathering to receive food aid.
At least 15 women have been killed in a stampede in west Morocco during distribution of food aid, according to the interior ministry.
Local media outlets reported on Sunday that the incident happened as hundreds of poor women gathered to receive supplies in Sidi Boulaalam.
At least another 40 women were reportedly injured as a private charity struggled to contain the crowd.
Medics told Morocco's Channel 2 News that all of the fatalities were women aged over 40.
Videos uploaded on social media showed scenes of panic as ambulances rushed to the scene to evacuate the injured.
King Mohammed ordered that the victims' families be given any assistance they needed, the ministry said in a statement, adding that a criminal investigation had been opened.
Last month, the King dismissed the ministers of education, planning and housing, and health after an economic agency found "imbalances" in implementing a development plan to fight poverty in the Rif region.
