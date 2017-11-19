Sunday, November 19, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Morocco: Fifteen women killed in food aid stampede

Sunday, 19 November 2017 13:13

View Comments

At least 15 women killed in a stampede in west Morocco while gathering to receive food aid.

Morocco

At least 15 women have been killed in a stampede in west Morocco during distribution of food aid, according to the interior ministry.

Local media outlets reported on Sunday that the incident happened as hundreds of poor women gathered to receive supplies in Sidi Boulaalam.

At least another 40 women were reportedly injured as a private charity struggled to contain the crowd.

Medics told Morocco's Channel 2 News that all of the fatalities were women aged over 40.

Videos uploaded on social media showed scenes of panic as ambulances rushed to the scene to evacuate the injured.

King Mohammed ordered that the victims' families be given any assistance they needed, the ministry said in a statement, adding that a criminal investigation had been opened.

Last month, the King dismissed the ministers of education, planning and housing, and health after an economic agency found "imbalances" in implementing a development plan to fight poverty in the Rif region.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Five things you need to know about ...

Read More

Kenya: Five killed as Odinga return...

Read More

Mugabe in first public appearance s...

Read More

Region bids for solution as crisis ...

Read More

Nigeria: Four suicide bombers kill ...

Read More

Chinua Achebe: Why Google honours h...

Read More

Global_News

At least 15 women killed in a stampede in west Morocco while gathering to receive food aid.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A History of Idiocy
Uri Avnery
Ben Tanosborn Irrepressible Trump Has Curbed GOP’s Enthusiasm
Ben Tanosborn
Sheldon Richman Assertions versus Facts
Sheldon Richman
William T. Hathaway Then There's Only One Choice
William T. Hathaway
Lawrence Davidson Tolerance as a Prerequisite for Civilization
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger The Extra-Legal Backstop for a Dangerous President
Jacob Hornberger
Ludwig Watzal Bannon: ‘Proud to be a Christian Zionist’
Ludwig Watzal
Elias Akleh New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
Elias Akleh
Will Durst Termites of justice
Will Durst
William deB. Mills A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
William deB. Mills

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Vietnam floods as APEC begin

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.