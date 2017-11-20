Monday, November 20, 2017
   
Zimbabwe: Social media reacts to Robert Mugabe's speech

Sunday, 19 November 2017 14:51

Zimbabweans rallied on Saturday

Many Zimbabweans have expressed shock on social media after President Robert Mugabe ended a much-expected national address on Sunday without announcing his resignation. 

Mugabe, who has been leading Zimbabwe for 37 years, has been under increasing pressure to relinquish power following a surprise military takeover earlier this week.

On Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets of the capital, Harare, calling on the 93-year-old leader to resign and showing support for the military's action. 

Mugabe was widely expected to announce his resignation in the televised address, but defied expectations by pledging to preside over a ruling ZANU-PF party congress next month instead.

On Twitter, some conveyed anger at having the protesters' demands ignored. 

Others simply poked fun at the situation. 

