Shinzo Abe visits Pearl Harbor with Barack Obama

Shinzo Abe is nation's first leader to visit memorial to American soldiers who died in 1941 Japanese attack on US fleet.

The Japanese prime minister has travelled to Hawaii's Pearl Harbor, the site of an attack by his country that provoked America into entering World War II.

Shinzo Abe's visit on Tuesday with President Barack Obama is powerful proof that the former enemies have overcome the animosities that weighed down relations after the war, Japan's government has said.

More than 2,300 Americans died on December 7, 1941, when more than 300 Japanese fighter planes and bombers attacked.

More than 1,000 others were wounded.

In the ensuing years, the US incarcerated roughly 120,000 Japanese Americans in internment camps before dropping atomic bombs in 1945 that killed an estimated 140,000 people in Hiroshima and 70,000 in Nagasaki.

Although Japanese leaders have visited Pearl Harbor before, Abe is the first to visit the memorial that now rests on the waters above the sunken USS Arizona.

'Years of efforts'

For Obama, it is possibly the last time he will meet a foreign leader as president, White House aides said.

"This visit, and the president's visit to Hiroshima earlier this year, would not have been possible eight years ago," said Daniel Kritenbrink, Obama's top Asia adviser in the White House.

"That we are here today is the result of years of efforts at all levels of our government and societies, which has allowed us to jointly and directly deal with even the most sensitive aspects of our shared history."

The meeting between the two leaders comes as Abe prepares to lead Japan into an uncertain era, with Republican Donald Trump set to occupy the White House in January.

The president-elect has declared his opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement that Obama was pushing for and that Abe made the heart of his economic strategy.

And, at least on the campaign trail, Trump has even called into question the US security guarantees that shielded Japan through the Cold War and later the rise of China.

In eight years, Obama, America's Hawaiian-born first "Pacific president", never made the headway he wanted in his vaunted "rebalance to Asia" diplomatic strategy.

In May, Obama visited Hiroshima to pay his respects, and on Tuesday Abe will lay a wreath at the USS Arizona memorial in a ceremony scheduled for 11:10am (21:10 GMT).

Theatre of war

The Japanese attack on an unsuspecting US fleet moored at Pearl Harbor turned the Pacific into a major theatre of war.

The attack had been prepared in secret by Japan for months, but was over within two hours.

Japanese warplanes came out of nowhere to sink much of the US fleet and leave 2,400 sailors and soldiers dead.

A reluctant America was drawn into the war already raging in Europe and its colonies, a war that ended after US atom bombs razed the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

In May, Obama surveyed the preserved ruins in Hiroshima and revived his Nobel Peace Prize-winning call for a world without nuclear weapons.

Trump, who takes office on January 20, was forced to backtrack during his campaign after he appeared to suggest Japan break a taboo and develop its own nuclear weapons.

Last week, commenting via Twitter, he threatened to revive a Cold War-style arms race.