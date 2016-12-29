Bolivia floods leave at least eight dead

Torrential rains lead to widespread flooding across much of western Bolivia.

Violent thunderstorms have swept across Bolivia, causing massive flooding.

At least eight people have died as a result of the violent weather which led to widespread disruption.

The worst of the weather occurred in the west of the country. It was severe enough to force Bolivia's national weather service to issue a high-level alert for five areas within the region, including the administrative capital, La Paz.

The flooding stranded drivers and pedestrians alike in Cochabamba, where 42mm of rain fell on Wednesday. Even an ambulance had to be rescued from the rising waters.

The rain was even heavier in San Joaquin, with 93mm falling in 24 hours. Meanwhile Trinidad, 600km to the northeast of La Paz, notched up 112mm.

Further showers are expected across the western side of the country as the New Year approaches, but they should not be as heavy or widespread.

The heavy downpours come in the wake of Bolivia's worst drought in 25 years. Life-threatening floods and mudslides will remain a concern for some time to come.