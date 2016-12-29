Bolivia floods leave at least eight dead

Torrential rains lead to widespread flooding across much of western Bolivia.
Violent thunderstorms have swept across Bolivia, causing massive flooding.
At least eight people have died as a result of the violent weather which led to widespread disruption.
The worst of the weather occurred in the west of the country. It was severe enough to force Bolivia's national weather service to issue a high-level alert for five areas within the region, including the administrative capital, La Paz.
The flooding stranded drivers and pedestrians alike in Cochabamba, where 42mm of rain fell on Wednesday. Even an ambulance had to be rescued from the rising waters.
The rain was even heavier in San Joaquin, with 93mm falling in 24 hours. Meanwhile Trinidad, 600km to the northeast of La Paz, notched up 112mm.
Further showers are expected across the western side of the country as the New Year approaches, but they should not be as heavy or widespread.
The heavy downpours come in the wake of Bolivia's worst drought in 25 years. Life-threatening floods and mudslides will remain a concern for some time to come.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Kabul deplores exclusion from trilateral meeting
- US move to ease arms sales to rebels 'a hostile act'
- Kremlin: Terrorism not likely cause of Tu-154 crash
- Turkey and Russia 'agree' on nationwide Syria ceasefire
- French aid worker kidnapped in Gao
- Two-state Israel-Palestine 'peace solution in jeopardy'
Donation
Related
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Autumn in America: The United States Is Squandering Its Promise
|Liaquat Ali Khan
|UN Resolution is good for Israel
|Gilad Atzmon
|AIPAC Hysterical over Obama’s decision
|Stephen Lendman
|How to Destroy the Planet
|Lawrence Davidson
|Don't Send Him!
|Uri Avnery
|Remembering Zsa Zsa Gabor
|Richard Falk
|Get over it?
|Will Durst
|Realities of War Against Syria
|Elias Akleh
|Enough Cyber-Disputin’! We Just Hate Vladimir Putin!
|Ben Tanosborn