Boy with epilepsy finds 'normal life' with cannabis oil

Sunday, 01 January 2017 12:23

Bruno Delgadillo suffered as many as 300 seizures a day before medical marijuana brought his condition under control.

Bruno Delgadillo, a young boy in the US state of Florida, suffered as many as 300 epileptic seizures per day but according to his mother a daily intake of medical cannabis oil has stopped them, allowing him to live a normal life.

Jacel Delgadillo said that cannabis has succeeded in treating her son's chronic disease after numerous other treatments failed and even made his condition worse.

"He has been through so many medications that had put him through vegetative states," she said.

Delgadillo is risking being arrested by providing her son with a dosage amount of medicinal marijuana that exceeds Florida's legal limits.

"I do not care what anybody says. I would rather have my child on medical marijuana and have him be a child than seeing his body seize and tremble every other minute," she said.

However, there are hopes her state will curb medical marijuana restrictions after 72 percent of Florida residents voted in favour of such a move.

As more scientific research in the United States and globally, as well as reported anecdotes such as Bruno's improvement, suggest cannabis' capabilities in treating a wide range of illnesses, an increasing number of US states are moving towards legalising marijuana for recreational or medical purposes.

More than half of the 50 American states now approve medical marijuana use.

However, the federal government still classifies cannabis as a narcotic and illegal for any type of usage, which has hindered research into its medicinal potential.

