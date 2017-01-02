Monday, January 02, 2017
   
Dozens killed in prison riot in Brazil city of Manaus

Monday, 02 January 2017 10:55

More than 50 killed in rebellion at Anisio Jobim penitentiary complex in Amazonas state, government says.

Manaus

More than 50 people have been killed in a bloody prison riot in the Amazon jungle city of Manaus, officials said on Monday, in one of the worst prison violence in years in Brazil.

The head of security for Amazonas state, Sergio Fontes, told a news conference that the death toll could rise as authorities get a clearer idea of the scale of the rebellion sparked by a fight between rival drug gangs.

The riot began late on Sunday and was brought under control by around 7am on Monday, Fontes said. Authorities were still counting the prisoners to determine if any had escaped, he added.

Manaus' Em Tempo newspaper reported that several of the dead had their decapitated bodies thrown over the prison wall.

The violence began after a group of inmates exchanged gunfire with police and held 12 prison guards hostage in the largest prison in Manaus, an industrial city on the banks of the Amazon River, local TV network, Globo TV, reported.

Fontes said that 74 prisoners were taken hostage during the riot, with some executed and some released.

Overcrowded prisons

The massacre was the latest clash between inmates aligned with the Sao Paulo-based First Capital Command drug gang, Brazil's most powerful, and a local Manaus criminal group known as the North Family, Reuters news agency reported.

Sunday's riot was the deadliest in years. A 1992 rebellion at the Carandiru prison in Sao Paulo state saw 111 inmates killed, nearly all of them by police as they retook the jail.

Brazil's overcrowded prisons routinely witness riots break out, with similar incidents reported in October. It's not immediately clear what sparked the latest unrest.

Brazil has the fourth largest prison population behind the US, China and Russia. 

Horrific conditions and inter-gang violence are seen in many facilities, some of which are essentially run by drug gang leaders who continue to run their criminal enterprises on the outside despite being locked up.

