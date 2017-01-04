Wednesday, January 04, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

White House expects more Guantanamo transfers

| Print | E-mail

Wednesday, 04 January 2017 11:23

View Comments

The White House ignores President-elect Donald Trump's demand for a freeze on transfers from the Guantanamo Bay prison.

The US government has pledged to move ahead with the transfer of inmates out of the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, rejecting President-elect Donald Trump's demand for a freeze.

With President Barack Obama set to leave office on January 20, White House spokesman Josh Earnest put Trump on notice on Tuesday that more inmates would be moved.

"I would expect, at this point, additional transfers," he said.

Earnest's comments came just hours after Trump tweeted that "there should be no further releases from Gitmo".

There are 59 prisoners remaining at the controversial detention centre, only a handful of whom have started moving through the military tribunals, including the alleged plotters of the 9/11 attacks.

Many of the others are in legal limbo: Not charged but deemed too dangerous to release.

Trump has vowed to "load [Guantanamo] up with some bad dudes" once he is in the White House.

The White House pointedly responded when asked if Trump's position would impact Obama's thinking. "No, it will not," Earnest said.

"He will have an opportunity to implement the policy that he believes is most effective when he takes office on January 20," he added.

Conflicts with Obama

Trump's declaration is the latest in a series of public disputes between Obama and the outspoken Republican president-elect, who has jettisoned the notion that there is "one president at a time".

Obama came to office vowing to shutter the facility, saying detention without trial did not reflect American values.

But he has run up against political and legal hurdles, Pentagon foot-dragging and stubborn Republican opposition in Congress.

With Guantanamo's closure blocked, Obama's White House has focused on whittling down the number of inmates.

Around 20 of the remaining prisoners have been cleared for transfer. But finding countries to take them has often proven time-consuming.

George W Bush had released or transferred around 500 inmates before leaving office. Obama has released or transferred around 179.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson Israel- Running from the Law
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger Foreign Policy Blowback in Germany
Jacob Hornberger
Will Durst 2016 XMA$ GIFT WI$H LI$T
Will Durst
Richard Falk An Open Letter to Myself on New Year’s Day 2017
Richard Falk
Uri Avnery Anti-Semitic Zionists
Uri Avnery
Liaquat Ali Khan Autumn in America: The United States Is Squandering Its Promise
Liaquat Ali Khan
Gilad Atzmon UN Resolution is good for Israel
Gilad Atzmon
Stephen Lendman AIPAC Hysterical over Obama’s decision
Stephen Lendman
Elias Akleh Realities of War Against Syria
Elias Akleh

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Refugee crisis 2016

killings in Istanbul

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.