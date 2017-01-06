Friday, January 06, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Brazil: Dozens more killed in new prison unrest

| Print | E-mail

Friday, 06 January 2017 08:13

View Comments

At least 33 more inmates killed in northern Brazil, just days after similar prison riots killed 60.

Amazonas

At least 33 inmates have been killed by their rivals at a prison in northern Brazil; just days after a similar riot by warring gangs erupted at other prisons.

Friday's statement from the justice secretary said the prisoners died overnight at the Agricultural Penitentiary of Monte Cristo in the northern state of Roraima. 

The violence did not appear to be an all-out riot but rather a rapid early morning attack by one group of inmates against another, lasting less than an hour, a local government spokeswoman told the Agence France-Presse news agency. 

Most of the killings were carried out with knives, she said. No firearms have been found inside the prison so far.

A police statement said officers, including a heavily armed military-like riot squad, had been deployed to the Monte Cristo prison. 

The apparent bloodshed comes just days after rebellions in other two prisons left 60 dead in the neighbouring state of Amazonas.

One institution suffered the country's worst prison bloodshed since 1992, with half of the 56 slain beheaded and several others also dismembered. In another of the riots, four prisoners died.

A total of 184 inmates escaped from Amazonas prisons in the disturbances. As of Thursday afternoon, only 65 had been recaptured.

Authorities say that in Amazonas, the local Family of the North gang attacked members of Sao Paulo-based First Command, Brazil's biggest criminal organization.

The gangs are believed to be fighting for the control of prisons and drug routes in the northern part of the country, which borders Colombia, Venezuela, Peru and the Guianas.

Brazil has the fourth largest prison population behind the United States, China and Russia.

Horrific conditions and inter-gang violence are seen in many facilities, some of which are essentially run by drug gang leaders who continue to run their criminal enterprises on the outside despite being locked up.

In October, a riot at the Agricultural Penitentiary of Monte Cristo, the same where disturbances were reported on Friday, left 18 dead.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
Richard Falk
Eve Mykytyn Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
Eve Mykytyn
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah Transgenders' ordeal in Pakistan
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Lawrence Davidson Israel- Running from the Law
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger Foreign Policy Blowback in Germany
Jacob Hornberger
Will Durst 2016 XMA$ GIFT WI$H LI$T
Will Durst
Uri Avnery Anti-Semitic Zionists
Uri Avnery
Liaquat Ali Khan Autumn in America: The United States Is Squandering Its Promise
Liaquat Ali Khan
Gilad Atzmon UN Resolution is good for Israel
Gilad Atzmon

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Refugee crisis 2016

killings in Istanbul

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.