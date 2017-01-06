'Multiple dead' in shooting at Florida airport

By MWC News
The shooting took place at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in the southern state.
Multiple people have been reported dead and several others wounded in a shooting incident at an airport in the state of Florida, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff's office also confirmed in a tweet that one person is currently in custody.
Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody.— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017
Friday's shooting took place at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in the southern state.
"There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim," said a post on the airport's Twitter account.
