'Multiple dead' in shooting at Florida airport

The shooting took place at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in the southern state.

Multiple people have been reported dead and several others wounded in a shooting incident at an airport in the state of Florida, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff's office also confirmed in a tweet that one person is currently in custody.

Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Friday's shooting took place at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in the southern state.

"There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim," said a post on the airport's Twitter account.