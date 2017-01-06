Friday, January 06, 2017
   
'Multiple dead' in shooting at Florida airport

Friday, 06 January 2017 11:00

The shooting took place at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in the southern state.

breaking_news

Multiple people have been reported dead and several others wounded in a shooting incident at an airport in the state of Florida, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said. 

The sheriff's office also confirmed in a tweet that one person is currently in custody.

Friday's shooting took place at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in the southern state. 

"There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim," said a post on the airport's Twitter account.

