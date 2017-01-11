Wednesday, January 11, 2017
   
Daniel Ortega sworn in as president for third time

Wednesday, 11 January 2017 13:40

Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo become the first married couple to hold office in Nicaragua's history.

Daniel Ortega has been sworn in for a third consecutive term as Nicaragua's president, with his wife Rosario Murillo as the new vice president, giving a married couple the reins of power for the first time in the Central American country's history.

Ortega, a 71-year-old former rebel fighter, took the oath in Managua with the presidents of Venezuela, Bolivia and Taiwan in attendance.

Ortega and Murillo were elected in November with 72.5 percent of the vote, but with a high rate of abstentions. Their party won 71 of the 92 seats in parliament.

Nicaragua could face economic challenges in Ortega's third five-year term amid a steep drop in aid from Venezuela, which has funded many social programmes. 

A law is also being considered in the US that could block Nicaragua's access to loans from international lending organisations, pushed by US legislators claiming a critical of a lack of government transparency.

Economists and business leaders say Ortega will now have to be more transparent, especially with the US Congress already considering sanctions. 

Ortega was one of the leaders of the rebel Sandinista movement that ousted the four-decade Somoza family dictatorship in 1979.

With Ortega's wife joining him in office, there are growing concerns his rule could become more authoritarian.

Sonia Chavez, who fought alongside Ortega's Sandinista movement when it toppled the Samoza regime in the 1980s, says he is now just like the man he helped depose.

"We fought to get rid of a brutal dictatorship that we didn't want and now we're going back to one again," she said.

