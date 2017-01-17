Tuesday, January 17, 2017
   
Obama cuts short Chelsea Manning's prison sentence

Tuesday, 17 January 2017 14:15

US army whistleblower is one of 209 inmates whose sentences outgoing President Barack Obama has commuted.

Chelsea Manning

US President Barack Obama has commuted the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, the ex-US military intelligence analyst who leaked classified files to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks.

In one of his final acts as a president, Obama cut short the sentences of 209 inmates, the White House said on Tuesday.

Manning is more than six years into a 35-year sentence for leaking classified government and military documents. Her sentence is now set to expire in May 17.

She was known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest and attempted suicide twice last year.

Manning, who accepted responsibility for leaking the material, has said she was confronting gender dysphoria at the time of the leaks while deployed in Iraq.

Obama is also pardoning 64 people, including retired General James Cartwright, who was charged with making false statements during a probe into disclosure of classified information.

Most of the other people receiving commutations were serving sentences for nonviolent drug offences.

