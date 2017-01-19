Thursday, January 19, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Supreme Court hears case of Muslims detained after 9/11

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 19 January 2017 11:01

View Comments

Supreme Court weighs case by Muslims to decide whether men alleging religious discrimination had right to sue officials.

The US Supreme Court has begun reviewing a case by Muslims in the US who were detained in the immediate aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The court on Wednesday reviewed whether the men had the right to sue top US officials including then-attorney general John Ashcroft and Federal Bureau of Investigation director Robert Mueller, for their allegedly illegal detention.

The men say they were held after the attacks on the World Trade Center and The Pentagon based solely on their identity as Arab Muslims.

They were among 750 Muslims rounded up after the attacks, many on grounds that they did not have legal US immigration papers.

They said they were held in small isolation cells for up to 23 hours at a stretch and subjected to mental and physical abuse. They were held in detention for three to eight months.

A lower court had ruled in the men's favour, and the officials appealed that to the Supreme Court, arguing that the national security and immigration requirements of the time justified the sweeping arrests.

A ruling on whether the men had a right to sue rests on court precedents involving constitutional protections against illegal search and seizure.

Justice Stephen Breyer got to the hub of the broader case: whether the atmosphere at the time justified such a broad reaction.

"I can understand after a bomb attack and 3,000 people are killed," Breyer said. "I can understand that the first reaction of the law enforcement authorities is pick up anybody you might think is connected, and we'll worry about the rest of it later."

"Now, eight months? ... The answer is pick up anybody who might have a connection, and then just keep them there?" he asked.

The outgoing Barack Obama administration came in on the side of Ashcroft, Mueller and the others being sued.

Ruling expected in June

"This is something that was done as the officials are trying to sort through how to respond to the very difficult situation," said Justice Department Lawyer Ian Gershengorn.

"Some of the people on the list had ties to terrorism - may have had ties to terrorism. Some of them may well not have," he said.

But officials needed time to make a decision, and in the meanwhile did not violate any laws, including those on discrimination, he said.

READ MORE: Hate crimes against Muslims in US surge 67 percent - FBI

But Rachel Meeropol, arguing for the men who had been detained, said it was an issue of illegal discrimination.

"This court has a historic role to play in ensuring that race and religion do not take the place of legitimate grounds for suspicion and in deterring future federal officials from creating government policy to do the same," she said.

The lawyer for the former officials argued they should be considered immune from such cases. A ruling is due by the end of June.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk 2017: Palestine’s Three Dark Commemorations
Richard Falk
Lawrence Davidson A Future For The Democratic Party?
Lawrence Davidson
Gilad Atzmon Where Did the Al-Jazeera Expose Fail?
Gilad Atzmon
Uri Avnery Confessions of a Megalomaniac
Uri Avnery
Allen L. Jasson Seeing the Obvious
Allen L. Jasson
Bob Boldt The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
Bob Boldt
Will Durst Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
Will Durst
Ludwig Watzal CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
Ludwig Watzal
Eve Mykytyn Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Black Nazarene procession

Ice and snow in Europe

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.