Saturday, January 21, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Trump's first executive order aims to scrap Obamacare

| Print | E-mail

Saturday, 21 January 2017 11:53

View Comments

President Donald Trump tells agencies to scale back aspects of the Affordable Care Act as a prelude to a full repeal.

Donald Trump

In his first executive order, Donald Trump - the 45th president of the United States - told government agencies to scale back aspects of the Affordable Care Act - fulfilling his pledge to undo Barack Obama's signature healthcare law that made medical services accessible to millions of Americans.

The one-page order directs federal agencies to limit the "economic and regulatory burden" of the Affordable Care Act, as a prelude to a full repeal.

Trump built his campaign message around bold vows to, among other things, repeal the Affordable Care Act, which has come to be known as Obamacare. He called the programme a "disaster."

The act came into effect in 2010 and has helped about 20 million uninsured Americans get health coverage.

In broad language, the order says agencies must allow states greater flexibility in carrying out healthcare programmes and directs them to grant waivers, exemptions, and delays to provisions that would impose costs on states or individuals

Larry Levitt - the vice-president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health-system analysis group - said it was a "sign that the Trump administration is looking to unwind the law in every way it can administratively".

Levitt said broad exemptions from the law's coverage requirement could scare off insurers already on the fence about continuing to participate in 2018 and beyond.

Transcript: Donald Trump inauguration speech in full

The executive order may not have much impact for 2017, since government rules for this year have already been incorporated into contracts signed with insurance companies.

Leslie Dach, campaign director of the Protect Our Care Coalition, called the executive order "irresponsible".

"While President Trump may have promised a smooth transition, the executive order does the opposite - threatening disruption for health providers and patients," Dach said in a statement.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ben Tanosborn Pavor Nocturnus during the Fortnight of Trump’s Inauguration
Ben Tanosborn
Will Durst 2017 Resolutions
Will Durst
Richard Falk 2017: Palestine’s Three Dark Commemorations
Richard Falk
Lawrence Davidson A Future For The Democratic Party?
Lawrence Davidson
Gilad Atzmon Where Did the Al-Jazeera Expose Fail?
Gilad Atzmon
Uri Avnery Confessions of a Megalomaniac
Uri Avnery
Allen L. Jasson Seeing the Obvious
Allen L. Jasson
Bob Boldt The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
Bob Boldt

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Black Nazarene procession

Snow across Mediterranea

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.