Trump 'to clear' Keystone XL, Dakota Access pipelines

Two controversial projects that were rejected by Obama will go ahead with Trump's approval, Bloomberg media reports.

US President Donald Trump is due to sign two executive actions to advance the building of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, according to US media.

The signing was expected on Tuesday, Reuters news agency reported, citing Bloomberg media.

The steps illustrate Trump's plan to give the oil industry more freedom to expand infrastructure and ease transportation bottlenecks.

Former President Barack Obama rejected TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL oil pipeline in November 2015 after environmentalists campaigned against the project for more than seven years.

The pipeline would run from Canada to US refineries in the Gulf Coast. The US government needed to approve the pipeline because it crossed the border.

The $3.8bn Dakota Access Pipeline has also faced opposition.

Activists have spent months protesting plans to route the pipeline beneath a lake near a North Dakota Indian reservation, saying the project poses a threat to water resources and sacred Native American sites.

Energy Transfer Partners, the company that wants to build the pipeline, disputed that and said it would be safe.

The pipeline is to carry North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.