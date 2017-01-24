Tuesday, January 24, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Oscar nominations more diverse after #OscarsSoWhite row

| Print | E-mail

Tuesday, 24 January 2017 11:41

View Comments

Seven of 20 actors nominated for an Academy Award are not white, compared to previous years which had no representation.

Ava DuVernay

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards offered more diversity than previous years, with several non-white actors and directors up for an Oscar.

Seven of the 20 actors announced as nominees on Tuesday are not white.

Actors Denzel Washingon, Ruth Negga, Mahershala Ali, Dev Patel, Viola Davis, Naomie Harris and Octavia Spencer were announced as nominees, along with directors Barry Jenkins, Raoul Peck, Herbert Peck and Ava DuVernay.

Best picture nominations included: Fences, a film set in the 1950s about a black American family starring Washington and Davis; Hidden Figures, a biographical drama about African-American mathematicians at NASA, and Moonlight, a coming-of-age story set in Miami.

DuVernay's non-fiction film exploring the mass incarceration of black Americans, 13th, was up for best documentary feature.

Aisha Harris, culture writer and editor at Slate, said: "All the people of colour who were nominated this year deserved the nominations that they got."

Previous years drew sharp criticism over a severe lack of representation. All 20 nominees in the main acting categories at last year's Oscars were white for the second year running, prompting calls to boycott the glitzy event and a social media backlash under the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite.

In response, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organises Hollywood's annual Oscar awards ceremony, pledged last year to double its membership of women and minorities by 2020.

April Reign, who launched the #OscarsSoWhite tag, wrote on Twitter that while "things are changing because our voices are stronger together ... One year of films reflecting the Black experience doesn't make up for 80 yrs of underrepresentation of ALL groups".

Elsewhere in Tuesday's nominations, La La Land, a musical, landed a record-tying 14 Academy Award nominations, matching it with Titanic and All About Eve for most nominations ever.

Here are the main nominations:

Best picture:

Arrival 

Fences 

Hacksaw Ridge 

Hell or High Water 

Hidden Figures 

La La Land 

Lion 

Manchester by the Sea 

Moonlight

Best director:

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival 

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge 

Damien Chazelle, La La Land 

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea 

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best actor:

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea 

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge 

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic 

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best actress:

Isabelle Huppert, Elle 

Ruth Negga, Loving 

Natalie Portman, Jackie 

Emma Stone, La La Land 

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best supporting actor:

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight 

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water 

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea 

Dev Patel, Lion 

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best supporting actress:

Viola Davis, Fences 

Naomie Harris, Moonlight 

Nicole Kidman, Lion 

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures 

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best documentary feature:

Fire at Sea 

I Am Not Your Negro 

Life, Animated 

OJ: Made in America 

13th

Best foreign language film:

Land of Mine (Denmark)

A Man Called Ove (Sweden)

The Salesman (Iran)

Tanna (Australia)

Toni Erdmann (Germany)

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger The La La Land of Conservatives
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery Being There
Uri Avnery
Ben Tanosborn Pavor Nocturnus during the Fortnight of Trump’s Inauguration
Ben Tanosborn
Will Durst 2017 Resolutions
Will Durst
Richard Falk 2017: Palestine’s Three Dark Commemorations
Richard Falk
Lawrence Davidson A Future For The Democratic Party?
Lawrence Davidson
Gilad Atzmon Where Did the Al-Jazeera Expose Fail?
Gilad Atzmon
Allen L. Jasson Seeing the Obvious
Allen L. Jasson
Bob Boldt The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
Bob Boldt

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Black Nazarene procession

Snow across Mediterranea

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.