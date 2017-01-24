Oscar nominations more diverse after #OscarsSoWhite row

Seven of 20 actors nominated for an Academy Award are not white, compared to previous years which had no representation.

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards offered more diversity than previous years, with several non-white actors and directors up for an Oscar.

Seven of the 20 actors announced as nominees on Tuesday are not white.

Actors Denzel Washingon, Ruth Negga, Mahershala Ali, Dev Patel, Viola Davis, Naomie Harris and Octavia Spencer were announced as nominees, along with directors Barry Jenkins, Raoul Peck, Herbert Peck and Ava DuVernay.

Best picture nominations included: Fences, a film set in the 1950s about a black American family starring Washington and Davis; Hidden Figures, a biographical drama about African-American mathematicians at NASA, and Moonlight, a coming-of-age story set in Miami.

You cannot forget the lasting effects of institutionalized racism and misogyny, and what it does to people's pay/opportunity. — etherea(@alien_lizard) January 15, 2017

DuVernay's non-fiction film exploring the mass incarceration of black Americans, 13th, was up for best documentary feature.

Aisha Harris, culture writer and editor at Slate, said: "All the people of colour who were nominated this year deserved the nominations that they got."

Previous years drew sharp criticism over a severe lack of representation. All 20 nominees in the main acting categories at last year's Oscars were white for the second year running, prompting calls to boycott the glitzy event and a social media backlash under the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite.

In response, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organises Hollywood's annual Oscar awards ceremony, pledged last year to double its membership of women and minorities by 2020.

April Reign, who launched the #OscarsSoWhite tag, wrote on Twitter that while "things are changing because our voices are stronger together ... One year of films reflecting the Black experience doesn't make up for 80 yrs of underrepresentation of ALL groups".

Incorrect. One year of films reflecting the Black experience doesn't make up for 80 yrs of underrepresentation of ALL groups. #OscarsSoWhite https://t.co/OzaicDh1rW — April (@ReignOfApril) January 24, 2017

Elsewhere in Tuesday's nominations, La La Land, a musical, landed a record-tying 14 Academy Award nominations, matching it with Titanic and All About Eve for most nominations ever.

Here are the main nominations:

Best picture:

Arrival



Fences



Hacksaw Ridge



Hell or High Water



Hidden Figures



La La Land



Lion



Manchester by the Sea



Moonlight

Best director:



Denis Villeneuve, Arrival



Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge



Damien Chazelle, La La Land



Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea



Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best actor:



Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea



Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge



Ryan Gosling, La La Land



Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic



Denzel Washington, Fences

Best actress:



Isabelle Huppert, Elle



Ruth Negga, Loving



Natalie Portman, Jackie



Emma Stone, La La Land



Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best supporting actor:



Mahershala Ali, Moonlight



Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water



Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea



Dev Patel, Lion



Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best supporting actress:



Viola Davis, Fences



Naomie Harris, Moonlight



Nicole Kidman, Lion



Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures



Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best documentary feature:

Fire at Sea



I Am Not Your Negro



Life, Animated



OJ: Made in America



13th

Best foreign language film:



Land of Mine (Denmark)



A Man Called Ove (Sweden)



The Salesman (Iran)



Tanna (Australia)



Toni Erdmann (Germany)