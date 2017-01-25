Wednesday, January 25, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

US suit filed as journalists, lawyers face riot charges

| Print | E-mail

Wednesday, 25 January 2017 12:51

View Comments

Lawsuit against DC police alleges "indiscriminate" arrests after protests turned violent during Trump's inauguration.

protests in DC

A civil lawsuit has been launched over alleged "indiscriminate" arrests of lawyers, legal observers, journalists and medics amid protests that turned violent in Washington DC during President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony last week.

Jeffrey Light, an attorney who filed the lawsuit on Friday - the same day that the inauguration was held - against police officials, said that up to six journalists, more than three lawyers and a number of medics were among more than 230 who are facing rioting charges.

Rioting carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and $25,000 fine.

At least three of the lawyers detained had been marked as legal observers - who are designated to protect the rights of activists at demonstrations, Light said.

Light, who has been contacted by many of those arrested, accused officers of using "excessive force" after some protesters hurled rocks and bottles at police, who responded with volleys of tear gas, stun grenades and an "indiscriminate" mass arrest.

During the demonstration, at least one car was set on fire and windows of some downtown businesses were damaged by protesters.

"Everybody has been charged with felony rioting and they (police) have not given a reason. They arrested everyone in a particular area. Police have reported that unspecified people threw objects, but have not accused specific individuals of throwing objects," Light said.

"It is unconstitutional because people were arrested without any determination by police that they were doing something wrong."

The DC Police Department's press office said that they cannot comment on the arrests due to the lawsuit.

Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham, who has been named as a defendant in the lawsuit, has been quoted by local media as saying that it was "disappointing" that the clashes and arrests happened, but was "very, very pleased" at how his department handled the situation.

READ MORE: Environment agency faces 'media blackout' under Trump

Light's comments Wednesday came as the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a US-based media watchdog, issued a statement calling on DC authorities to drop rioting charges against the detained journalists.

Evan Engel, a senior producer at the news website Vocativ, Aaron Cantu, a freelance journalist who has written for Al Jazeera and Truthout besides other news agencies, and Alex Rubinstein, a reporter for Russia-based TV network RT were among the media members detained.

Carlos Lauria, of the CPJ, saidthat the "excessive" charges against the journalists have raised fears of press freedom being under threat in the country.

"Journalists should be able to cover the inauguration without interference, especially because people have the right to receive information about what is going on that important day ... The crackdown sends a chilling message to reporters and the media who cover protests," he said.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson American Zionists and the Issue of Immigrants
Lawrence Davidson
William John Cox The U.S. Voters' Rights Amendment: Explained
William John Cox
Jacob Hornberger The La La Land of Conservatives
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery Being There
Uri Avnery
Ben Tanosborn Pavor Nocturnus during the Fortnight of Trump’s Inauguration
Ben Tanosborn
Will Durst 2017 Resolutions
Will Durst
Richard Falk 2017: Palestine’s Three Dark Commemorations
Richard Falk
Gilad Atzmon Where Did the Al-Jazeera Expose Fail?
Gilad Atzmon

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Black Nazarene procession

Snow across Mediterranea

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.