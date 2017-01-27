Chile: Raging wildfires displace thousands

Ten people dead as Chile's worst wildfires in history continue to ravage the countries central-south regions.

Raging forest fires in central-south Chile have killed at least 10 people, displaced thousands and destroyed entire villages, according to the government.

The multiple blazes fueled by strong wind and drought conditions have ravaged 273,000 hectares (680,000 acres) in just over a week.

So far five firefighters, two policemen and three local residents have been killed while battling the blazes.

President Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday 99 fires in five regions were burning, with 64 not yet controlled. The burn area grew dramatically overnight from 1,900 square kilometres to 2,400 square

kilometres.

"We have never seen something of this size, never in Chile's history. And the truth is the (firefighting) forces are doing everything that is humanly possible and will continue to do so until the fires are contained and controlled," Bachelet said, as she visited the hard-hit Maule region, earlier this week.

Using buckets, garden hoses, and branches, frantic locals have been joining in efforts to tackle the fire to save their homes, animals and farmland.

"It's hell. It's chaos," said Fernando Calkin, a fire volunteer. "We have been here for 11 days, and it is time for it to stop. There are some days I'd like to rest but I can't stay at home watching the fire on TV."

In Santa Olga, a town of 5,000 in Maule, 1,000 homes were destroyed, Mayor Carlos Valenzuela told local media. The town of Hualane, 70km to the north, was also under threat.



More than 4,000 firefighters were working to douse the flames, according to Bachelet who said that at least some of the fires may have been started intentionally. A number of people have been arrested in relation to ongoing investigations.

International help from France, the United States, Peru and Mexico has been pouring into Chile as the fires swept through forested hills and into neighboring towns, scorching homes, industry and the region's world-renowned vineyards. The country last week declared a state of emergency.

The forestry industry has also been impacted, with smaller outfits the most vulnerable.