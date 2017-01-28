Saturday, January 28, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Protest at JFK airport over Trump's refugee ban

| Print | E-mail

Saturday, 28 January 2017 13:45

View Comments

Protests planned at several more US airports as authorities block entry of migrants, including green card holders.

JFK airport

Protests have broken out at the John F Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York City as immigrants, including US green card holders, are detained following right-wing President Donald Trump's executive order placing harsh restrictions on travelers from several Muslim-majority countries. 

Hundreds of demonstrators chanted "No ban, no wall, sanctuary for all!" and "no hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here!" while gathering outside the airport's Terminal Four arrivals section. 

The protests came in response to passport holders from Arab countries being blocked on Saturday from passing through customs at US airports, while others were prevented from boarding US-bound planes.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order to curb immigration and the entry of refugees from some Muslim-majority countries. He separately said he wanted the US to give priority to Syrian Christians fleeing the civil war there.

Trump placed a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the country and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.

The protest was attended by several New York-based organizations, including Make the Road New York, Jews for Racial and Economic Justice (JFREJ), Black Latino Asian Caucus members and The New York Immigration Coalition, among others. 

Speaking by telephone from the protest, Julia Carmel, an organizer with JFREJ, decried Trump's executive order. 

"The purpose of our protest at JFK airport is two-fold. First, we are demanding the safe release of refugees and other visa-holders, all of whom cooperated with a long and grueling vetting process in order to get here," she said. 

"Additionally, the central message of our protest is that we are all immigrants or children of immigrants and refugees. The executive order is not only inhumane; it is absurd and hypocritical," she added, pointing out that the ban came into effect on Holocaust Remembrance Day (Friday). 

Other protests were expected to take place at airports in San Francisco and Washington, DC, among other US cities. 

Lawsuits 

Trump administration officials have defended the executive order. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, a senior US administration official confirmed that the restrictions will impact legal permanent residents, known as green card holders, on a case-by-case basis. 

For at least 90 days, citizens of Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan and Libya are barred from entering the country. Syrians have been banned from entering the US indefinitely.

READ MORE: World leaders condemn Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban'

Immigrants from the seven countries have been blocked from bordering US-bound planes in Lebanon, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and elsewhere. 

Legal representatives for two Iraqi men filed lawsuits against the Trump and the US government on Saturday, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a rights group. 

Both men had ties to the US military and were had visas. They were detained on Friday night in JFK Airport. 

"President Trump's war on equality is already taking a terrible human toll. This ban cannot be allowed to continue," said Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project, in a statement.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery President Don Kong
Uri Avnery
Allen L. Jasson The Trump Presidency
Allen L. Jasson
Jacob Hornberger The Wall of a Dictator
Jacob Hornberger
Richard Falk Trump’s Pre-Fascism and Progressive Populist Opportunities
Richard Falk
Will Durst The first 100 days
Will Durst
Lawrence Davidson American Zionists and the Issue of Immigrants
Lawrence Davidson
William John Cox The U.S. Voters' Rights Amendment: Explained
William John Cox
Ben Tanosborn Pavor Nocturnus during the Fortnight of Trump’s Inauguration
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.