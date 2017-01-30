US judge blocks deportations under Trump's Muslim ban

Ruling temporarily ends detention of travellers with valid visas and prohibits their removal from the US.

CHAOS AND CONFUSION ON DAY 2 OF TRUMP'S BAN Federal judge temporarily blocks part of discriminatory ban on travellers

Protests erupt at airports

Homeland Security: 109 travellers banned in 23 hours

American Civil Liberties Union vows support for detained passengers

State attorneys general weigh court challenge

A federal judge has blocked part of President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, ruling that travellers who have already landed in the US with valid visas should not be sent back to their home countries.

Lawyers had filed a legal case in response to the order that includes a 90-day entry ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations.

US District Judge Ann Donnelly's ruling late on Saturday concerns dozens of people who were detained at US airports following Trump's actions.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which had filed a class action lawsuit against the ban, hailed the temporary stay of execution as a victory.

"This ruling preserves the status quo and ensures that people who have been granted permission to be in this country are not illegally removed off US soil," Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project, said.

ACLU said it would help 100 to 200 people with valid visas or refugee status, who found themselves detained in transit or at US airports after Trump signed the order late on Friday.

The legal case was raised after two Iraqis were held by law enforcement officials at John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) while trying to legally enter the country.

More than 100 detained

At least 12 travellers have been detained at JFK, prompting mass protests at the airport.

Less than 24 hours into the ban, Homeland Security said that at least 109 travellers had been denied entry into the US in total.

Homeland Security said on Sunday it would "comply with judicial orders", referring to Donnelly's ruling, but that Trump's order remains in place.

A group of state attorneys general, meanwhile, are discussing whether to file their own court challenge against the order, officials in three states told the Reuters news agency.

Officials in the offices of attorneys general in Pennsylvania, Washington and Hawaii said they were evaluating what specific claims could be filed, and in which court.

Trump signed the executive order on Friday that effectively denies entry to people from seven Muslim-majority countries, including those with green cards, who otherwise have permanent residence in the US.

Signing the order at the Pentagon, Trump said the move would help protect Americans from "terrorist" attacks.

'Absolute chaos'

"It's been absolute chaos at airports across the country," Abed Ayoub, legal and policy director of the Arab-American Anti-Discrimination Committee, said. "It's definitely not making America safe again; it's just making America hate again."

He added that the order "doesn't only concern American Muslims, it concerns Americans. [Trump's] hate rhetoric is turning into destructive policies."

In the case of war-torn Syria, Trump qualified the order's scope by saying he would prioritise Syrian Christians entering as refugees.

The order limits entry for at least 90 days from Syrian travellers and other Muslim-majority countries, but did not list the countries by name. The state department said the three-month ban in the directive applied to Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen - all Muslim-majority nations.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in on Saturday on Trump's orders with a decidedly different approach.

"To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada," he tweeted, along with a photograph of him greeting a Syrian child at a Toronto airport.

A spokeswoman for Trudeau told The Associated Press, he is "looking forward to discussing the successes of Canada's immigration and refugee policy" when he meets with Trump at the White House - a meeting that is expected in the near term.

"I think we keep fighting," Sarah Owing, with the American Immigration Lawyers Association's, said. "We're not going to rest until we make sure that the constitutional rights of lawful permanent residents are respected, and that those that seek asylum on our shores are entitled and given all the rights to seek that form of relief."