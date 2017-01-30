Monday, January 30, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Bullfighting's return sparks protests in Bogota

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 30 January 2017 11:05

View Comments

Animal-rights activists take to the streets after the Colombian capital hosts its first bullfight in four years.

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of the Colombian capital for the second successive week, protesting against the return of bullfighting to the city. 

Bogota hosted its first bullfight in four years last Sunday, with animal-rights protests ending in violence.

Some 3,000 policemen have now been deployed and barricades set up outside the bullring to separate protesters from spectators.

"We are talking about peace in the country and in the meantime, there are people who get together to slowly kill an animal as if we are still in the 18th century," Natalia Parra, a protester, said, referring to reconciliation efforts between the government and the country's FARC rebels. 

Bogota's previous mayor outlawed bullfighting in 2012. But the constitutional court later overturned the ban, ruling that it was part of Colombia's cultural heritage and could not be blocked.

The current Mayor Enrique Penalosa has said that while he sides with animal-rights activists, he has no choice but to enforce the High Court's ruling.

A new case is expected to be heard in court that could see the sport banned nationwide.

Every year, approximately 250,000 bulls are killed in bullfights worldwide, according to US-based Humane Society International.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Wall Protectionism
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery President Don Kong
Uri Avnery
Allen L. Jasson The Trump Presidency
Allen L. Jasson
Richard Falk Trump’s Pre-Fascism and Progressive Populist Opportunities
Richard Falk
Will Durst The first 100 days
Will Durst
Lawrence Davidson American Zionists and the Issue of Immigrants
Lawrence Davidson
William John Cox The U.S. Voters' Rights Amendment: Explained
William John Cox
Ben Tanosborn Pavor Nocturnus during the Fortnight of Trump’s Inauguration
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.