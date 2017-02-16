Thursday, February 16, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

US cities to hold 'Day Without Immigrants' protests

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 16 February 2017 09:09

View Comments

Organisers in Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Chicago and New York tell immigrants to miss class and work.

Many immigrants across the United States are expected to stay at home from school and work for a day to show how critical they are to the country's economy and way of life.

Organisers in cities across the US are telling immigrants to miss class, work and not to shop on Thursday.

"A Day Without Immigrants" actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Houston, Chicago and New York.

The protest, that gained momentum on social media and by word of mouth, comes in response to US President Donald Trump, whose administration has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally.

Trump campaigned on a promise to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, and blamed high unemployment on immigration. As president, he has tried to introduce a temporary ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the US.

Employers and institutions in some cities were already expressing solidarity on Wednesday with immigrant workers.

Organisers in Philadelphia said they expected hundreds of workers and their families to participate.

"Our goal is to highlight the need for Philadelphia to expand policies that stop criminalising communities of colour," said Erika Almiron, executive director of Juntos, a nonprofit group that works with the Latino immigrant community.

"What would happen if massive raids did happen? What would the city look like?" 

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is among leaders in several cities who have vowed to maintain their "sanctuary city" status and declined to help federal law enforcement with deportation efforts.

Some of Washington DC's restaurants are also closing for the day in solidarity with the protesters.

"For one single day on a weekday, we must come together and unite in absolute resistance in order to reject the system dictating the launch from dehumanisation and blatant oppression of those that are not straight, white, natural-born citizens," reads the social media call to action.

The shutdown aims to show the world "how crucial we are to the basic fundamentals of the United States' economy", the Facebook post said.

Restaurants in New York and Philadelphia have also said they will participate in the one-day protests.

The call to boycott comes after last week's series of immigration raids that rounded up almost 680 people - three-quarters of them with a criminal record - for expulsion.

At least 11 million people live in the US without the required documentation.

Undocumented immigrants make up about 9 percent of employees in the hotel and restaurant industry in 2014, according to the Pew Research Centre.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson Dysfunction in the White House
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger Trump and Duterte: Birds of a Feather
Jacob Hornberger
Eve Mykytyn Leave No Dollars Behind
Eve Mykytyn
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Uri Avnery That's How It Happened
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox
Allen L. Jasson Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
Allen L. Jasson
Liaquat Ali Khan Trump- Boomers' Last President
Liaquat Ali Khan

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.